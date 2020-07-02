This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brad Barritt insists time at Saracens has not been tarnished

Barritt won five Premiership and three European titles during his Saracens career.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jul 2020, 5:21 PM
Barritt lifts the 2018 Premiership trophy.
Barritt lifts the 2018 Premiership trophy.
SARACENS CENTRE BRAD Barritt has stressed his memories of his time with the club have not been tarnished.

On Monday it was announced the 33-year-old, who has been a Saracens player since 2008, had signed a contract extension to stay until the end of the current season and will then be leaving.

When the campaign reaches its delayed conclusion, the club will be dropping from the Gallagher Premiership into the Championship, having been relegated for salary cap breaches.

Barritt – winner of five Premiership and three European titles during his Saracens career – said on Thursday: “I think with a bit of age and a bit of wisdom you look back over a period and you have to appreciate the 11-and-a-half (years), fantastic memories and journeys and things you’ve been on.

“And every rugby player knows what they have put in to make something successful, regardless of anything other people want to say.

“Anyone who has been a part of those teams know what sacrifice, what hard work went into achieving anything, especially (given) where Saracens was in 2008. For me, I’ll always hold those special, special memories very close to myself.

“You can’t stop what people think, you can only look back and look yourself in the mirror and I know what I personally put into a journey and what I felt at the time and how it made me feel. At no point did I ever feel that those memories are tarnished.”

Durban-born Barritt, who has 26 England caps and has also played for the British and Irish Lions, is yet to decide whether he will retire from playing when he departs Saracens, but he has ruled out playing for another UK side.

Barritt said: “I have a few plans, but at this point I’m still going to take a few months to decide (about finishing playing or not).

“I was graciously offered a deal by the club some time ago. I just feel at this point in my life a new challenge is definitely what I need. I have a young family. Whether we return back to South Africa or stay in the UK is probably the more pressing question.”

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie