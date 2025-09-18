Tributes paid after Champion Hurdle winner Brave Inca dies, aged 27

COLM MURPHY PAID tribute to Brave Inca following his death at the age of 27, describing the experience of overseeing the dual Cheltenham Festival winner’s career as “the nearest thing you could get to winning the lotto.”

Alongside regular foes Hardy Eustace, Macs Joy and Harchibald, Brave Inca became a central figure in a vintage era for two-mile hurdlers, as he took his then rookie handler on a phenomenal journey to the top of the sport.

He remained with Murphy following his retirement in 2009 until his death, with the Wexford trainer saying he will always be “indebted” to the winner of 10 Grade One contests and 15 races in total.

Murphy told the PA news agency: “He was an absolute gentleman and so good to us. I was very fortunate to get him at the start of my career and he was the nearest thing you could get to winning the lotto.

“No one could foresee the ride he would take us on, but it was phenomenal and I’m totally indebted to the horse.

“He’s still the horse people most associate me with and he put me on that big racing stage which is so hard to get to, especially when you are just getting going and he was a joy of a horse in every sense. He had it all and he spoke for himself.

“He had plenty of class, but behind it all he was lazy. He would always come off the bridle and make it look like hard work but he was a very intelligent horse.

“He’s been here ever since retirement and has been a total gentleman. He still looked a million dollars but age sadly wasn’t on his side in the end.”

Brave Inca is perhaps remembered most for his two triumphs at the Cheltenham Festival, seeing off subsequent Gold Cup winner War Of Attrition for Supreme Novices’ glory in 2004 before returning two years later to cap a fine season by winning the Champion Hurdle in the hands of Sir Anthony McCoy.

He would compete in four Champion Hurdles in total, finishing third in 2005 and second to Sublimity when defending his title in 2007, while he would also win the Punchestown and Leopardstown equivalents over the course of his decorated career.

For Murphy, however, it was that day at Prestbury Park in March 2006 when rewarding favourite backers in typically gritty fashion that will always define Brave Inca.

“Cheltenham Champion Hurdle day was ‘the day’ you might say,” said Murphy.

“He was favourite for a reason, but the expectations were so high and for him to deliver said it all about him, he was tough as teak.

“Without a doubt that would be a day I would like to relive again, along with all his other big races really.

“He took us on a massive journey and I had my first winner at Cheltenham in the Supreme Novices’ with him and the many years he went back there were a testament to his constitution, his soundness and his toughness.

“To come back as an 11-year-old and win an Irish Champion Hurdle was another day I will always remember and I think that summed him up well also.”