Bray Wanderers and Athlone Town to meet in First Division play-off final

SSE Airtricity League First Division semi-finals, second legs

Wexford 0-0 Athlone Town (Athlone win 1-0 on aggregate)

UCD 1-0 Bray Wanderers UCD (Bray win 2-1 on aggregate)

*****

BRAY WANDERERS AND Athlone Town will face off in the 2024 First Division play-off final.

Bray were defeated 1-0 away to UCD this evening, but did enough to hold on to their first-leg lead to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Athlone and Wexford played out a 0-0 draw at Ferrycarrig Park, the Midlanders progressing after winning the opener 1-0.

Bray frustrated UCD, with goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran starring at the Bowl.

Ronan Finn scored an 89th-minute penalty for the hosts, but the Seagulls held on to prevail.

They now meet Athlone in Saturday’s decider at Dalymount Park to determine who meets Drogheda United in the promotion/relegation play-off on 16 November.