Advertisement
More Stories
Bray Wanderers' Kieran Cruise clears the ball past Stephen Mohan of UCD. Tom Maher/INPHO
Freemarching on

Bray Wanderers and Athlone Town to meet in First Division play-off final

The overcame UCD and Wexford respectively across two legs.
8.08pm, 28 Oct 2024
234

SSE Airtricity League First Division semi-finals, second legs 

  • Wexford 0-0 Athlone Town (Athlone win 1-0 on aggregate)
  • UCD 1-0 Bray Wanderers UCD (Bray win 2-1 on aggregate)

*****

BRAY WANDERERS AND Athlone Town will face off in the 2024 First Division play-off final.

Bray were defeated 1-0 away to UCD this evening, but did enough to hold on to their first-leg lead to win the tie 2-1 on aggregate. 

Athlone and Wexford played out a 0-0 draw at Ferrycarrig Park, the Midlanders progressing after winning the opener 1-0.

Bray frustrated UCD, with goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran starring at the Bowl.

Ronan Finn scored an 89th-minute penalty for the hosts, but the Seagulls held on to prevail.

They now meet Athlone in Saturday’s decider at Dalymount Park to determine who meets Drogheda United in the promotion/relegation play-off on 16 November. 

Author
The 42
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie