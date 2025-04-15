IRELAND’S AARON HILL has been denied in his bid to reach the Crucible to make his debut at the World Snooker Championship.
The Cork native lost the deciding frame in a 10-9 defeat to David Gilbert in the final qualifying round in Sheffield. Hill helped himself to five centuries to build up a 6-3 lead over Gilbert in the morning session.
He was just four frames away from reaching the Crucible at that point and a break of 95 put him to within three frames of progressing at the start of the evening session.
Gilbert then hit breaks of 78 and 76 to leave just one between them before Hill took the 13th frame to hold an 8-6 lead. The 23-year-old went 9-7 up to bring him within touching distance of the Crucible but Gilbert mustered a big response to force a decider frame where he clinched a 10-9 victory.
Ireland's Aaron Hill falls agonisingly short in bid to reach to Crucible
