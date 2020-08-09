This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 9 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aidan O'Shea and Breaffy keep Mayo bid alive with win over neighbours Castlebar

Breaffy battle to two-point win in Páirc Josie Munnelly.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Aug 2020, 6:48 PM
1 hour ago 2,151 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5171581
Still standing: Breaffy’s Aidan O'Shea and Conor O'Shea celebrate.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Still standing: Breaffy’s Aidan O'Shea and Conor O'Shea celebrate.
Still standing: Breaffy’s Aidan O'Shea and Conor O'Shea celebrate.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Castlebar Mitchels 0-14

Breaffy 0-16

BREAFFY OVERTURNED AN early four-point deficit to score a crucial win over local rivals Castlebar Mitchels in the Mayo senior football championship.

Aidan O’Shea and team-mates narrowly lost out against Westport in their opening Group 4 match and knew that they needed a win to keep their hopes of progression alive.

But they found themselves on the back foot as they fell behind early on in Páirc Josie Munnelly.

Mitchels — who were looking to make it two wins from two and book their place in the knockout rounds — took an 0-8 to 0-4 lead with 18 minutes on the clock.

But the visitors reeled off three points in succession before the break to go in just a point behind, 0-8 to 0-7.

It was nip and tuck until the final quarter when Breaffy turned the screw and posted four unanswered points to make it 0-16 to 0-12.

Castlebar fought their way back to within two points but were reduced to 14 men late on when James Durcan was shown a red card in additional time, as Breaffy held on for a 0-16 to 0-14 win.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

 

Elsewhere, there was late drama in Group 1 as The Neale scored two points in additional time to snatch a draw against Belmullet, 2-8 to 0-14.

In Group 3, Ballina Stephenites and Knockmore both booked their places in the quarter-finals with wins on Sunday, Ballina beating Claremorris 1-18 to 1-10 while Knockmore beat Kiltane 3-18 to 0-11. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie