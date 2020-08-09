Aidan O'Shea and Breaffy keep Mayo bid alive with win over neighbours Castlebar

Castlebar Mitchels 0-14

Breaffy 0-16

BREAFFY OVERTURNED AN early four-point deficit to score a crucial win over local rivals Castlebar Mitchels in the Mayo senior football championship.

Aidan O’Shea and team-mates narrowly lost out against Westport in their opening Group 4 match and knew that they needed a win to keep their hopes of progression alive.

But they found themselves on the back foot as they fell behind early on in Páirc Josie Munnelly.

Mitchels — who were looking to make it two wins from two and book their place in the knockout rounds — took an 0-8 to 0-4 lead with 18 minutes on the clock.

But the visitors reeled off three points in succession before the break to go in just a point behind, 0-8 to 0-7.

It was nip and tuck until the final quarter when Breaffy turned the screw and posted four unanswered points to make it 0-16 to 0-12.

Castlebar fought their way back to within two points but were reduced to 14 men late on when James Durcan was shown a red card in additional time, as Breaffy held on for a 0-16 to 0-14 win.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Elsewhere, there was late drama in Group 1 as The Neale scored two points in additional time to snatch a draw against Belmullet, 2-8 to 0-14.

In Group 3, Ballina Stephenites and Knockmore both booked their places in the quarter-finals with wins on Sunday, Ballina beating Claremorris 1-18 to 1-10 while Knockmore beat Kiltane 3-18 to 0-11.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!