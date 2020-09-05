Top scorer Flynn is key as Breaffy bounce back against Westport to book Mayo senior final spot

Breaffy 0-15

Westport 0-13

BREAFFY REVERSED THE result from the group stages against Westport to become the first team safely through to the 2020 Mayo senior football final after tonight’s semi-final clash in Castlebar.

Having lost a month ago by a point in the group clash, Breaffy turned matters around to fashion a two-point success with top scorer Colm Flynn making a crucial contribution as he landed 0-7.

Tommy O’Reilly and Robert Hennelly weighed in with a brace of points apiece as star man Aidan O’Shea was closely watched throughout by fellow Mayo leading light Lee Keegan.

The winners got the job done despite missing Seamus O’Shea and will now face Ballina or Knockmore in the decider, that pair contesting a semi-final clash tomorrow.

It will mark their fourth final appearances in eight seasons and Breaffy will hope to deliver a happier outcome on this occasion after previous defeats as they aim to land the Paddy Moclair Cup for the first time.

Westport were chasing participation on senior final day in Mayo for the first time in 29 years but the 2017 All-Ireland club intermediate champions fell two points short. It was a game where Westport were never in front and despite moving within a point of their opponents on a few occasions, they could not manage to draw level.

Aidan O'Shea and Lee Keegan in opposition in Castlebar Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Killian Kilkelly’s free-taking helped them stay in the hunt while the impressive Colm Moran landed four points from play with Kevin Keane and Pat Lambert also striking a brace apiece.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Breaffy began the game brightly with county men Robert Hennelly and Aidan O’Shea amongst their early scorers. Longford native Flynn’s accuracy was also on show as they went ahead 0-5 to 0-0 but it was Westport who reeled off four without reply to trail by the minimum at the first water break.

Kevin Keane, long established as a defender in the Mayo ranks, was a good target man at full-forward and scored a pair of points in this phase for Westport. Breaffy regained the initiative to move in front 0-8 to 0-5 at the interval and they were ahead 0-13 to 0-10 at the second water break despite Westport challenging strongly.

Breaffy were able to keep Westport at an arm’s distance in the closing exchanges as they held on for a two-point victory.

Scorers for Breaffy: Colm Flynn 0-7 (0-4f), Tommy O’Reilly, Robert Hennelly (0-1f, 0-1 ’45) 0-2 each, Aidan O’Shea, Conor O’Shea, Ben Murphy, Daire Morrin 0-1 each.

Scorers for Westport: Killian Kilkelly (0-4f), Colm Moran 0-4 each, Kevin Keane, Pat Lambert 0-2 each, Alan Kennedy 0-1.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!