'He’s just moving different now and he’s getting a real handful' - Rodgers hails Adam Idah

BRENDAN RODGERS BELIEVES Adam Idah is grasping his chance to become number-one striker at Celtic after notching his fourth goal in three games in the 6-0 thrashing of Dundee at Parkhead.

The Republic of Ireland international played second fiddle to Kyogo Furuhashi before the Japan international moved to French club Rennes in the January transfer window.

Now recognised as number one centre forward for the first time since a £9.5millon (€11.4m) move from Norwich last summer, following a loan spell at Parkhead, Idah slammed in Celtic’s second after Arne Engels had opened the scoring with a penalty awarded after a VAR intervention.

A second-half double from Daizen Maeda, another strike from Engels and a clincher from substitute Nicolas Kuhn moved the Hoops 13 points clear of Rangers at the top of the William Hill Premiership with 13 games remaining.

Rodgers, happy at the “outstanding” performance of his side overall, said of Idah: “He was always going to have to be patient here and obviously the nature of having a brilliant striker in Kyogo, who fitted a lot of how I want the team to play and pressing and everything else.

“He comes in and he has to fit around that but he still made big contributions.

“I think he’s taken that responsibility now and he sees this as an opportunity for him because he knows at Celtic he has to produce and you have to produce consistently.

“So pleased for him, he’s just moving different now and he’s getting a real handful.

“His goal was very good, makes a good run, gets his shot off, doesn’t lie about the floor, gets up and then he’s able to get the rebound and a really good finish. Very pleased for him.”

Rodgers was also delighted with Jota’s contribution on his return to Celtic Park.

The Portuguese winger, who recently returned 18 months after leaving for spells in Saudi Arabia and then France, started the game after coming off the bench to score against Motherwell on Sunday.

And amid a splendid display before he was substituted in the second half, he set up Maeda for his first goal with a terrific cross.

Rodgers said: “I’d obviously seen him before from the outside looking in and then I’ve seen him train and work but he’s a big player.

“I can’t wait for him to get up to the level in terms of that football fitness. He’s missed a lot of football, hasn’t played a great deal but he’s a class act.

“The way he takes the ball, he has a lovely arrogance with the ball. But he’s effective. He doesn’t just look a good player, he is a good player.

“He can beat people and make a pass, make a cross, make a shot and he’s a big talent.”