This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 26 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brendan Rodgers returns to the Premier League as Leicester confirm appointment

The 46-year-old’s time in charge of Celtic came to an end on Tuesday evening.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 6:49 PM
31 minutes ago 1,609 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4514183
Rodgers was in charge at Parkhead for two-and-a-half seasons.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Rodgers was in charge at Parkhead for two-and-a-half seasons.
Rodgers was in charge at Parkhead for two-and-a-half seasons.
Image: Imago/PA Images

BRENDAN RODGERS’ TENURE in charge of Celtic has come to an end after two-and-a-half seasons, with Leicester City announcing the 46-year-old as their new manager on Tuesday evening.

The Foxes sacked Claude Puel on Sunday morning after a poor run of form saw his side slip to 12th place in the Premier League with five defeats in six games — the final straw coming in the aftermath of Saturday’s 4-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

“Brendan has signed a deal with the Foxes to June 2022 and will be at King Power Stadium for Tuesday night’s Premier League visit of Brighton & Hove Albion,” a statement said on Tuesday.

“He will take charge of the squad for the first time ahead of Sunday’s trip to Watford.”

Rodgers guided Celtic to back-to-back trebles during his time at Parkhead, winning seven domestic trophies out of seven since taking over in May 2016.

Screen Shot 2019-02-26 at 18.55.05 Rodgers has agreed a deal with Leicester City until June 2022. Source: Leicester City Twitter

Celtic are currently top of the Scottish Premiership, leading bitter rivals Rangers by eight points, and are also on course in both other domestic cups as the Hoops seek a potential ‘treble treble’ this season.

The Antrim native makes a successful return to the English top-flight, with Tuesday’s appointment coming just over four years on his sacking at Liverpool in October 2015.

Former Liverpool defender Kolo Touré joins as First Team Coach, with Chris Davies confirmed as Rodgers’ assistant manager at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club,” he said.

“Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Analysis: How has Conor Murray been playing in the Six Nations?
    Wales will have to push on towards Grand Slam without injured lock Hill
    Second, second bottom - whatever: Six Nations form no indicator through Ireland's World Cup history
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    'The players were a bit broken by the fallout from the England game'
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    FOOTBALL
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    Sergio Ramos charged by Uefa for deliberate booking against Ajax
    Firmino hands stuttering Liverpool injury boost
    O'Neill's Forest close in on play-off spots as second-minute goal secures win over Derby
    IRELAND
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    Beirne puts hand up as Ireland look to reinforcements for France clash
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie