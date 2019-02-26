Brendan Rodgers returns to the Premier League as Leicester confirm appointment

Rodgers was in charge at Parkhead for two-and-a-half seasons.

BRENDAN RODGERS’ TENURE in charge of Celtic has come to an end after two-and-a-half seasons, with Leicester City announcing the 46-year-old as their new manager on Tuesday evening.

The Foxes sacked Claude Puel on Sunday morning after a poor run of form saw his side slip to 12th place in the Premier League with five defeats in six games — the final straw coming in the aftermath of Saturday’s 4-1 loss at home to Crystal Palace.

“Brendan has signed a deal with the Foxes to June 2022 and will be at King Power Stadium for Tuesday night’s Premier League visit of Brighton & Hove Albion,” a statement said on Tuesday.

“He will take charge of the squad for the first time ahead of Sunday’s trip to Watford.”

Rodgers guided Celtic to back-to-back trebles during his time at Parkhead, winning seven domestic trophies out of seven since taking over in May 2016.

Rodgers has agreed a deal with Leicester City until June 2022. Source: Leicester City Twitter

Celtic are currently top of the Scottish Premiership, leading bitter rivals Rangers by eight points, and are also on course in both other domestic cups as the Hoops seek a potential ‘treble treble’ this season.

The Antrim native makes a successful return to the English top-flight, with Tuesday’s appointment coming just over four years on his sacking at Liverpool in October 2015.

Former Liverpool defender Kolo Touré joins as First Team Coach, with Chris Davies confirmed as Rodgers’ assistant manager at the King Power Stadium.

“I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club,” he said.

“Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”

