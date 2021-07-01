Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 1 July 2021
Brian Barry-Murphy in frame for manager's job with Man City's U23s

Barry-Murphy resigned as Rochdale manager yesterday.

By Gavin Cooney
File photo of Brian Barry-Murphy.
Image: EMPICS Sport
BRIAN BARRY-MURPHY is in the frame to become the next manager of the Manchester City U23s. 

The Cork native was released from his position as Rochdale manager yesterday, with the club confirming the departure was made at Barry-Murphy’s “personal request.” 

It is understood Barry-Murphy has expressed an interest in the U23s job at City and is in contention to take the role, though nothing has yet been finalised. 

The job has been vacant since the end of last season, when Enzo Maresca left to become the new Head Coach at Italian Serie B club Parma. He left having guided City to the Premier League 2 title. 

City sent two players on loan to Barry-Murphy’s Rochdale last season, defender Yeboah Amankwa and Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. It had been hoped the latter would continue to train at least once a week with City during his loan spell, but that plan didn’t materialise owing to Covid restrictions. 

Bazunu is set to leave City on loan again this season – this time for Portsmouth – but there are other Irish-eligible players eligible for City’s U23s next season, namely defender CJ Egan-Riley, midfielder Joe Hodge, and forward Liam Delap.

Barry-Murphy – son of Cork GAA legend Jimmy – spent the last eight years of his playing career at Rochdale, and stepped into a coaching role during his final season at the club. He was made caretaker manager in March 2019 following the sacking of Keith Hill, and took charge full-time a month later. 

Having finished 18th in Barry-Murphy’s first full season in charge, they were relegated to League Two last term. In spite of dropping down a division, the club handed Barry-Murphy a two-year contract extension. 

Should Barry-Murphy take the role, he will add to the Irish influence behind the scenes at City, where former League of Ireland footballer Fergal Harkin is employed as Football Partnerships and Pathways Manager. 

Gavin Cooney
