'Who wouldn't be?' - Kilkenny club delighted to add Brian Cody as selector

BRIAN CODY HAS linked up with his local side James Stephens as a selector, the club has confirmed.

The news, which was first reported by Michael Verney in the Irish Independent, comes on the back of Cody’s decision to step down as Kilkenny manager after an incredible 24 seasons in charge. His final game ended in defeat to Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC final.

Advertisement

James Stephens confirmed the news to The42 on Tuesday, saying that 11-time All-Ireland winning boss joined their backroom team “in the last couple of weeks”.

“Oh absolutely, who wouldn’t be [delighted]?” club secretary Niall Connolly said.

“Brian is very much involved in our club anyway.

“He’s a James Stephens man and knowing Brian, it was never going to be too long before he got back involved in the club.”

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!