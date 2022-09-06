Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 6 September 2022
Advertisement

'Who wouldn't be?' - Kilkenny club delighted to add Brian Cody as selector

The 11-time All-Ireland winning manager has joined the backroom team of the James Stephens club.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 6 Sep 2022, 12:05 PM
30 minutes ago 2,532 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5858782
Brian Cody after the 2022 All-Ireland SHC final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Brian Cody after the 2022 All-Ireland SHC final.
Brian Cody after the 2022 All-Ireland SHC final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIAN CODY HAS linked up with his local side James Stephens as a selector, the club has confirmed.

The news, which was first reported by Michael Verney in the Irish Independent, comes on the back of Cody’s decision to step down as Kilkenny manager after an incredible 24 seasons in charge. His final game ended in defeat to Limerick in the All-Ireland SHC final.

James Stephens confirmed the news to The42 on Tuesday, saying that 11-time All-Ireland winning boss joined their backroom team “in the last couple of weeks”.

“Oh absolutely, who wouldn’t be [delighted]?” club secretary Niall Connolly said.

“Brian is very much involved in our club anyway.

“He’s a James Stephens man and knowing Brian, it was never going to be too long before he got back involved in the club.”

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie