Ben Brady/INPHO New job: Brian Dowling.
# Life of Brian
Kilkenny All-Ireland winning camogie boss to take over Kildare hurlers
Brian Dowling is set to succeed David Herity at the helm.
39 minutes ago

BRIAN DOWLING, KILKENNY’S two-time All-Ireland winning camogie manager, is set to take charge of the Kildare hurlers.

Kildare GAA announced tonight that Dowling will be proposed by the management committee, with the nomination to be put forward for ratification at next Tuesday’s county board meeting.

He’s due to succeed fellow Kilkenny native David Herity. Herity stepped down in July after five years in charge, with two Christy Ring Cup successes among his honours.

Dowling departed the Cats’ camogie set-up after their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Cork, also in July. He delivered O’Duffy Cup glory in 2020 and 2022, also steering the team to four Leinster championship crowns and one National League title in his four years at the helm.

Kildare GAA confirmed that Nigel O’Hara will join Dowling as coach/selector with the full backroom team to be unveiled in the coming weeks. O’Hara was previously part of Herity’s set-up. 

