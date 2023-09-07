Kilkenny All-Ireland winning camogie boss to take over Kildare hurlers

BRIAN DOWLING, KILKENNY’S two-time All-Ireland winning camogie manager, is set to take charge of the Kildare hurlers.

Kildare GAA announced tonight that Dowling will be proposed by the management committee, with the nomination to be put forward for ratification at next Tuesday’s county board meeting.

He’s due to succeed fellow Kilkenny native David Herity. Herity stepped down in July after five years in charge, with two Christy Ring Cup successes among his honours.

Kildare GAA wish to announce that Brian Dowling will be proposed by the Management Committee as the new Kildare Senior Hurling Manager for 2024.



Dowling departed the Cats’ camogie set-up after their All-Ireland quarter-final defeat to Cork, also in July. He delivered O’Duffy Cup glory in 2020 and 2022, also steering the team to four Leinster championship crowns and one National League title in his four years at the helm.

Kildare GAA confirmed that Nigel O’Hara will join Dowling as coach/selector with the full backroom team to be unveiled in the coming weeks. O’Hara was previously part of Herity’s set-up.