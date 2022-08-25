Brian Dowling set for fourth season in charge of All-Ireland champions Kilkenny

BRIAN DOWLING IS set to take charge of the Kilkenny senior camogie team for a fourth consecutive year, as he has been put forward for ratification to remain in charge for the 2023 season.

Dowling has overseen a successful period in Kilkenny since his appointment after the 2019 season. He guided the Cats to All-Ireland success in 2020, and once again earlier this month after a dramatic final against their rivals Cork.

A two-time All-Ireland winner with the Kilkenny hurlers, Dowling took over from camogie legend Ann Downey having previously served as a coach and selector with the team.

“At a meeting of Kilkenny Executive last night it was unanimously agreed to put Brian Dowling forward for ratification as senior camogie manager for the 2023 season at the September County Board meeting on 6 September,” a statement from Kilkenny camogie reads.

“It will be Brian’s fourth season in charge having brought success in 2020 and again just a few weeks ago in 2022.

“Brian’s backroom team will all be finalised in the coming weeks. It’s great to have Brian staying as he brings continuity to the camogie setup and his record speaks for itself and we’re delighted to have a man with so much knowledge and experience leading our Senior team for the 2023 season.”

