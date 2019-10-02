Two-time All-Ireland winner Dowling named as Kilkenny camogie manager

Kilkenny have lost six of the last seven All-Irelands.

BRIAN DOWLING WILL take charge of the Kilkenny senior camogie team as they bid to end their All-Ireland heartache in 2020.

Dowling’s appointment was ratified at a county board meeting on Tuesday night, succeeding Anne Downey who stepped down following the All-Ireland final defeat against Galway.

Dowling, who won two senior All-Irelands as a player, joined the Kilkenny setup ahead of the 2019 campaign as a coach and selector in Downey’s backroom.

He will be joined by Ray Challenor, who continues in his role as selector, and Tommy Shefflin of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Kilkenny have contested six of the last seven All-Ireland finals but have lifted the O’Duffy Cup just once, in 2016, and lost all three of their most recent appearances in the decider.