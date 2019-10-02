This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two-time All-Ireland winner Dowling named as Kilkenny camogie manager

Dowling was ratified as Anne Downey’s successor last night.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 8:52 AM
Kilkenny have lost six of the last seven All-Irelands.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BRIAN DOWLING WILL take charge of the Kilkenny senior camogie team as they bid to end their All-Ireland heartache in 2020.

Dowling’s appointment was ratified at a county board meeting on Tuesday night, succeeding Anne Downey who stepped down following the All-Ireland final defeat against Galway.

Dowling, who won two senior All-Irelands as a player, joined the Kilkenny setup ahead of the 2019 campaign as a coach and selector in Downey’s backroom.

He will be joined by Ray Challenor, who continues in his role as selector, and Tommy Shefflin of Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Kilkenny have contested six of the last seven All-Ireland finals but have lifted the O’Duffy Cup just once, in 2016, and lost all three of their most recent appearances in the decider.

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

