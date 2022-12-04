Brian Fay smashes Irish indoor 5000m record Stateside

BRIAN FAY HAS smashed the Irish indoor 5,000m record, the in-form Dubliner clocking a blistering 13.16.77 at the BU Sharon Colyear-Danville Opener in Boston.

Fay shaved over nine seconds off the record set by Barry Keane last December while finishing eighth. Keane, meanwhile, crossed in 14th in a time of 13:21.57 to also better his old Irish record time — 13:25.96. (The previous mark of 13:28.93, set by Alistair Cragg, had stood since 2003.)

But Fay, representing Raheny Shamrocks AC, was the star of the show.

In recent weeks, he claimed an outstanding 13th-place finish — second European — at the NCAA cross country championships.

He and Keane will both be part of the Irish team competing at the European Cross Country Championships in Turin on 11 December.

Elsewhere Stateside this weekend, Stephanie Cotter became only the ninth woman ever to win the NCAA D2 Cross Country title twice, having previously stormed to glory in 2019.

The West Muskerry AC clubwoman, running for Adams State, finished first in the 6000m in a time of 19:45.2, well clear of Lindsay Cunningham of Winona State (20:27.2) and Grand Valley Street’s Klaudia O’Malley (20:43.0).