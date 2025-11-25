Brian Hayes' hat-trick heroics: 'Not something I'd expect going into a football match'

BRIAN HAYES RECKONS a football hat-trick trumps a hurling one after the dual star fired St Finbarr’s into a Munster final meeting with Dingle.

The All-Star hurler claimed 3-1 in Cork’s League visit to Clare in March. On Sunday, he exhibited his football talents with a 3-3 haul to dismiss Éire Óg Ennis.

Hayes is the fourth footballer from a Cork club to bag a hat-trick in the championship, and the first since Clonakilty’s Padraigh Griffin in 1996. The Gaelic Games Stats account on X also noted that Hayes’s clubmate John Allen achieved the feat in 1983.

The Hurler of the Year nominee could’ve even had more. One of his points was deflected over the bar when going for goal. Another whizzed just over from close range.

Hayes was modest about his accomplishment, noting that the first goal was a mishit point attempt.

When asked to pick his favourite hat-trick, Hayes replied: “It’s a bit better because it’s not something that I’d expect going into a football match.

“It’s not really a hat-trick to be writing home about with the first goal. I was obviously going for a point, but I’ll definitely take the goal when it comes.”

Unlike in hurling, where he features at corner-forward, Hayes lined out at midfield for the Barrs on Sunday. He tends to drift into the full-forward line to get on the end of moves and often lingers inside for the next play.

“The lads are great that way, giving us that bit of flexibility. I think the new rules do that anyway. It doesn’t really matter who’s playing where. We’re all in it together.

“With the new rules, everything’s so fast now. Say if you’re out in the middle for a kick-out and you end up in the full-forward line, it’s very flexible that way. Where you have to stay up top, someone will cover you.

“It’s the same in the backs. If someone runs forward, someone’s going to go back and cover them.

“That’s a sign of any good team that we just communicate that and filter in and out of positions. That’s definitely something that we work on in training a good bit. That’s a credit to Brian Roche.

“It’s great to have the likes of Ian (Maguire) and even Luke (Hannigan) there to swap in and out with when necessary. Definitely, it’s something I enjoy and something we’ve worked on, so I’ll keep it going hopefully.”

The Barrs won the Munster title in 2021 before falling to eventual champions Kilcoo in the All-Ireland semi-final after extra-time. Hayes knows these chances don’t often return.

“Steven (Sherlock) was only talking to us during the week. They are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

“I know this is our second time, but with the Munster final, there’s only eight teams left in the whole thing. The margins are so small and the games are always so tight.

“If you told us we’d be going up to play Kilcoo at the start of 2021, we wouldn’t have believed you that we’d get to extra-time with them. Then, when it comes, you’re devastated to lose out by a kick of a ball.

“I’m sure this year will be no different. Whether it ends or it goes all the way, it doesn’t really matter. When the margins are so tight, you’re just trying to play as best you can for as long as you can really.

“There’s literally nothing better to be doing. It’s probably one of the great feelings that I’ve had playing GAA is going training into December with your club.”

Dingle will provide their final opponents after hammering Mungret St Paul’s by 2-15 to 0-2.

“I didn’t see the result, but we’re under no illusions,” said Hayes. “I’m sure Dingle will be complete favourites there, as any Kerry team would. It was the same four years ago.

Going up to Thurles that time, we were underdogs as well.

“That’s something we’ll relish. It might not work out, but we’re happy enough to give it a go.”