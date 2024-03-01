Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Brian Kerr. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Reaction

Kerr 'surprised' to get call from O'Shea about Ireland return

Brian Kerr will join John O’Shea’s coaching team as a ‘technical advisor’ for Ireland’s two internationals this month.
0
112
7 minutes ago

BRIAN KERR SAYS he is “elated” to be part of John O’Shea’s management team following today’s confirmation he will join the Waterford man’s interim coaching staff for Ireland’s upcoming March friendly internationals.

Kerr, 70, has been brought on board as a technical advisor as O’Shea prepares to lead Ireland in games against Belgium and Switzerland on 23 and 26 March.

The Dubliner was Ireland manager for 33 games between 2003 and 2005.

“This came out of the blue for me,” Kerr said in an interview with Virgin Media.

“I was surprised but am delighted to offer any assistance I can to John O’Shea. We’ll see where it goes.

“Without having long discussions with anybody about the role, I’m delighted to be asked.

I had 33 games and three years in the job. It was an absolute honour at the time but maybe it ended quicker than it should have.

“That’s all well in the past. It’s all about the future now and I’m happy to be involved. If that means chasing balls or picking up tracksuits off the ground, I’m more than happy to make a contribution.

“But I think I’ve a knowledge and understanding of international football that will help John for this short-term [deal].

“I’m elated to be part of John’s team.” 

Kerr admitted he didn’t think he would return to work with the FAI at this stage of his career, 19 years after his time as manager came to an end.

“I would have to say no, I thought it was very unlikely at this stage.

“I’ve been offered a couple of roles in the last few years. One of them was a bit of a mad one about being the media watchdog at one stage, I was offered that job.

“But no, I suppose I didn’t think I would have the opportunity to be out on the training pitch to be assessing players and maybe lending a word of advice here and there to players and to staff about trying to win matches, which I think is the most important thing now for this team and for the FAI and for these two games, that the team tries to win the games and get football back on a positive note.”

Author
Ciarán Kennedy
ciaran@the42.ie
@CiaranKennedy_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     