Brian Kerr backs incoming boss Kenny to succeed in 'hardest job in sport in Ireland'

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland manager Brian Kerr has backed incoming senior boss Stephen Kenny to succeed in the “hardest job in sport in Ireland” — though he doesn’t expect a radical overhaul.

Stephen Kenny when he was unveiled as Ireland U21 manager in November 2018. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

This afternoon, the Football Association of Ireland [FAI] confirmed that Mick McCarthy’s reign as Ireland manager had come to an end, with U21 boss Kenny taking over with immediate effect.

The succession plan had always been in place that Kenny would take the reins after Euro 2020, but after the tournament’s postponement due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, everything was thrown into doubt.

McCarthy’s second stint at the helm came to a sudden end today ahead of the Boys In Green’s Euro qualifier play-off against Slovakia, which has been moved to September at earliest.

And former Dundalk manager Kenny will now lead the side for that one.

Kerr — who had one full campaign in charge of the senior side himself for the 2006 World Cup qualifiers — was on Off The Ball this afternoon, reacting to the news.

It was an unprecedented, extraordinary and awkward situation,” he said of the complications the FAI found themselves in due to the postponement.

“I’m surprised that they’ve taken that action but I’m sure that it wasn’t taken rashly. I’m sure there was a lot of consideration on what to do next, and I’m sure there were discussions between Stephen and his representatives, and Mick and his representatives. I feel a bit sorry for Mick, he did the best he could and gave it everything.

“The FAI have made a very decisive decision, rather than letting it linger on for a while.”

"I'd feel sorry for Mick because he gave everything" | 🇮🇪



Former @FAIreland boss Brian Kerr joined @JohnDugganSport & @nathanmurf to discuss the FAI's decision to part company with Mick McCarthy | ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/RjMXSyj7ow — Off The Ball (@offtheball) April 4, 2020

Regular players will be “disappointed” and “concerned” initially after the news, Kerr says, but “they know what the prize is if they can win the next two games, irrespective of who the manager is.”

But Kerr has faith in Kenny, who he has coached alongside before.

“I know Stephen quite well,” he continued. “He’s had great success at the levels he has worked at. The players he has managed respect him very highly.

He is ready for the task and I hope it goes very, very well for him, he’s a great fella. He has a lot of experience and it’s all been a learning process for him.

“While he’s not familiar with the international team in terms of management, he is familiar with the environment of big matches, pressure matches, players knowing their roles, players being clear on their roles, giving players confidence, the preparation around the games, all of that, he has that experience.

He has a good personality, he has passion, and he has enthusiasm and a love for the Irish game. He is highly informed and I think he’ll bring a lot to the Irish international team and hopefully it goes well for him.

“It’s never easy,” he added, “it’s the hardest job in sport in Ireland, without a doubt. Expectation levels are very high, people think we should be in the finals all the time and that the opposition will just lie down and let us beat them, it’s never easy.

While Kenny — who has also managed Shamrock Rovers, Bohemians, Derry City, Longford Town and Dunfermline Athletic in the past — is being thrown in at the deep end ahead of that crucial play-off, Kerr feels he has time on his side to talk to players, organise his staff and familiarise himself with opponents and the task at hand.

Departing manager Mick McCarthy. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It will be a tricky first match for Stephen, building up those personal relationships and respect of the players,” he said.

“It’s such a massive game to be thrown into from his point of view, and there’s a certain risk involved for the FAI, but it’s not like they’ve given a job who doesn’t know the Irish players. Stephen would be well on top of players of all levels of the game who are eligible to play for Ireland.

I don’t think there’ll be a massive overhaul of players straight away. I don’t think Stephen’s going to throw in a heap of the U21 players, who are not regular starters in their teams in England.

“I don’t think it will be a drastic change initially, he may just fancy some of the younger attacking players than those Mick has used and he might sprinkle some around the middle.

“He might go for a more attacking and adventurous outlook, though, we have to wait and see.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!