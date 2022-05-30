Maher escapes club woes at Derry as he eyes history with Ireland

BRIAN MAHER KNEW what to expect from one teammate in particular when he joined up with the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad ahead of their crucial triple header of European Championship qualifiers.

The Derry City goalkeeper arrived on the back of a serious bump in the road for the Candystripes’ Premier Division title challenge.

From a position of strength just one month ago, where they were neck and neck with Shamrock Rovers at top, one win in their last seven games has seen them drop to third, nine points adrift of the champions and one behind Dundalk.

Andy Lyons of Rovers was waiting with a smile, and some slagging.

“Just a little bit,” Maher admitted. “But I get that from him anyway.”

“The last few weeks have been difficult for us. I think in most games we have been very good, but in the last few weeks we haven’t met our own standards. Maybe the break has come at a good time.

Advertisement

“I am playing at a big club. It is one that wants to challenge, and I think that suits me. I still think I have levels to go, but so far I am enjoying it.

Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“We knew that we would have a sticky patch and this is it. We’ll stick together as a group and there’s good senior players there. We knew ourselves that when we had a good start, it was only a start. Some of the other squads have bigger squads that are able to deal with injuries better.

“It’s a difficult patch for us, but maybe the break has come at a good time where we can get the bodies back and recharged.”

A change of pace was just what the doctor ordered for Maher, who left the house he shares in Derry with teammates Brandon Kavanagh, Cameron McJannett and Matty Smith, for the Ireland team hotel in west Dublin.

Their qualifying campaign is approaching its final straight, with the home double header this Bank Holiday weekend seeing Bosnia-Herzegovina come to Tallaght Stadium on Friday before Montenegro visit on Monday.

There is just over a week gap to the final trip to Italy, and while automatic qualification is not mathematically beyond them, a second-place finish to secure a play-off seems more likely given they trail Sweden by just one point and have a game in hand.

Ireland suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Montenegro earlier in the campaign and that was followed by defeat to Italy, but six points and no goals conceded from two games with Sweden showed the spirit of Jim Crawford’s young players.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

“By the time we’re back on the plan we’re already looking forward to come in for the next camp and talking about how long it is until the next camp to try and put it right,” Maher says of those previous disappointments.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“The Italy game didn’t go how we wanted but we didn’t play badly in the game. They’ve got a goal from an error and then scored in the last minute.

“We’ve beaten Sweden twice without conceding so you can see the character of the group and how important it is how close the group is and how we are pulling each other through it.”

One more push will be required if Ireland are to reach their first European Championships at Under-21 level.

After that, this group will begin to go its separate ways. Maher, 22 in November, has already had one day of training with Stephen Kenny’s senior squad, but with Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers all ahead of him in the pecking order, it is no wonder he can’t help but laugh when he’s asked simply: “How are you going to break into the senior side?”

“They are three really, really good goalkeepers and we’re blessed to have goalkeepers as good as that,” he replied. “Three good lads as well. For me, it’s just work as hard as you can and hope you get lucky, hope you get that chance.”