Cork U20 star Turnbull nutmegs Limerick defender with magical piece of skill

BRIAN TURNBULL SENT over one of the scores of the game during Cork’s Munster U20 hurling quarter-final win over Limerick last night.

The corner-forward hit four points in Páirc Uí Rinn with the pick of those arriving in the 22nd minute.

Chasing the ball near the sideline, Turnbull prevented it from going out of play with his hurley before nut-megging his marker Conor Flahive with a neat flick from his right boot.

It was Turnbull’s first championship game for Cork since the 2017 All-Ireland minor final.

The talented young forward was named Electric Ireland Minor Star Hurler of the Year at the end of 2017, notching 1-51 during an impressive campaign.

Turnbull tore his cruciate a week after the All-Ireland final defeat to Galway, which sidelined him for a lengthy period.

The Rebels ran out seven-point winners, setting up a semi-final showdown with Clare.

