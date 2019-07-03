This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Cork take aim at Clare after proving too strong for Limerick

The Rebels advanced through to next week’s Munster U20 hurling championship semi-final.

By Denis Hurley Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 9:13 PM
1 hour ago 6,904 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4709293
Brian Turnbull scored four points for Cork.
Brian Turnbull scored four points for Cork.
Cork 1-20

Limerick 0-16

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn 

A HAUL OF 1-6 from Shane O’Regan was key as Cork held off Limerick to advance in the Bord Gáis Energy Munster U20 hurling championship quarter-final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Wednesday evening.

The home side led by 0-15 to 0-13 inside the final quarter when Evan Sheehan fashioned a goalscoring chance and, though his shot rattled back off the post, O’Regan was on hand to pull the rebound to the net.

While Limerick responded well with a pair of Paul O’Brien points, the latter from well inside his own half, Cork didn’t let them come any closer than three points and progress to meet Clare at the same venue in next week’s semi-final.

Munster minor champions two years ago, the Rebels will be pleased with this outing, with all but three points coming from play.

Cork had led by 0-10 to 0-8 at half-time, with Brian Roche strong in midfield, though it was an advantage that should have been greater, as they shot six wides to their visitors’ one.

While the Rebels’ full-forward line was dangerous, with O’Regan very impressive under the high ball, the only real goal chance of the opening period fell to Limerick.

That was in the 13th minute, just after Daire Connery had opened up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead for Cork. Though Limerick’s Dylan O’Shea kept his shot low, Ger Collins saved well, albeit at the expense of a ’65, which Paul O’Brien put over.

Another O’Brien ’65 was followed by a leveller from Jack Ryan after he intercepted a puckout, but Limerick couldn’t get the lead and Cork pushed 0-10 to 0-6 ahead by the 28th minute as Craig Hanifin got his third of the game.

Ronan Connolly and Rory Duff ensured Limerick only trailed by two at the break though as they scored in injury time.

While Cork had the edge on the resumption, Limerick tied at 0-13 each thanks to points from Paul O’Riordan, Connolly and O’Brien, but Brian Turnbull and O’Regan gave Cork breathing space before the all-important goal.

Scorers for Cork: Shane O’Regan 1-6, Craig Hanifin 0-5 (0-3 frees), Brian Turnbull 0-4, Daire Connery 0-3 (0-1 sideline), Liam O’Shea 0-2.

Scorers for Limerick: Paul O’Brien 0-8 (0-6 frees, 0-2 65), Ronan Connolly 0-3, Mark McCarthy 0-2, Rory Duff, Paul O’Riordan, Jack Ryan 0-1 each.

CORK:

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. Conor O’Callaghan (Dromtarriffe)
3. James Keating (Kildorrery)
4. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

5. Ryan Walsh (Kanturk)
6. Seán O’Leary Hayes (Midleton)
7. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers) 

8. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)
9. Brian Roche (Bride Rovers) 

10. Simon Kennefick (Glen Rovers)
11. Craig Hanifin (Na Piarsaigh)
12. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

13. Brian Turnbull (Douglas)
14. Shane O’Regan (Watergrasshill)
15. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs:

17. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neills) for Walsh (33)
21. Seán Twomey (Courcey Rovers) for Kennefick (39)
20. Declan Hanlon (Blarney) for Hanifin (49)
22. Liam O’Shea (Lisgoold) for Sheehan (52)
23. Barry Murphy (Castlelyons) for Brian Roche (60).

LIMERICK:

1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

2. Conor Flahive (Mungret)
3. Ciarán Barry (Ahane)
4. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)

7. Michael O’Grady (Knockainey)
6. Mikey O’Brien (Doon)
5. Rory Duff (Mungret) 

8. Ronan Connolly (Adare)
9. David Woulfe (Kilmallock) 

10. Paul O’Riordan (Bruff)
11. Eoin Sheehan (Garryspillane)
12. Jack Ryan (Doon)

13. Mark McCarthy (Templeglantine)
14. Dylan O’Shea (Garryspillane)
15. Paul O’Brien (Mungret).

Subs:

21. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh) for Woulfe (36)
24. Seán O’Connor (Granagh-Ballingarry) for Sheehan (42)
22. David Moloney (Monaleen) for Flahive (51)
18. Calvin Carroll (Patrickswell) for O’Riordan (60)
23. Conor Nicholas (Monaleen) for Ryan (60). 

Referee: Thomas Walsh (Waterford).

About the author:

About the author
Denis Hurley
@Denis_Hurley
sport@the42.ie

