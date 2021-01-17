Former Cork star Bríd Stack hospitalised following injury in AFLW practice match

CORK FOOTBALL LEGEND Bríd Stack was hospitalised following a fourth-quarter challenge in an AFLW practice match between Greater Western Sydney Giants and Adelaide Crows on Sunday, which was blown up early as a result of the incident.

A statement from Stack’s club, the Giants, said: “Unfortunately, Irish recruit Brid Stack has been taken to hospital following spinal precaution protocols after a collision in a tackle late in the fourth quarter.

“She’s in the best possible care and we will provide a full update when we have further information.”

Photos from the fixture at Norwood Oval show Stack’s team-mates, including Mayo icon Cora Staunton, gathered around the 11-time All-Ireland winner following the collision.

It was reported in Australia that Stack left the field with spinal support in place and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Stack retired from Gaelic football two years ago following a glittering inter-county career but last autumn, following some consultation and convincing between Staunton, the Giants’ head coach Al McConnell, and Stack herself, the 2016 footballer of the year moved to Sydney with her husband, Cárthach, and their son, Cárthach Óg to play professional football.