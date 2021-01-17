BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Former Cork star Bríd Stack hospitalised following injury in AFLW practice match

The practice match was blown up early with Stack taken to hospital ‘following spinal precaution protocols’, per her club.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 10:26 AM
30 minutes ago 3,737 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5327496
Bríd Stack in action for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
Image: GWS Giants
Bríd Stack in action for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
Bríd Stack in action for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.
Image: GWS Giants

CORK FOOTBALL LEGEND Bríd Stack was hospitalised following a fourth-quarter challenge in an AFLW practice match between Greater Western Sydney Giants and Adelaide Crows on Sunday, which was blown up early as a result of the incident.

A statement from Stack’s club, the Giants, said: “Unfortunately, Irish recruit Brid Stack has been taken to hospital following spinal precaution protocols after a collision in a tackle late in the fourth quarter.

“She’s in the best possible care and we will provide a full update when we have further information.”

Photos from the fixture at Norwood Oval show Stack’s team-mates, including Mayo icon Cora Staunton, gathered around the 11-time All-Ireland winner following the collision.

It was reported in Australia that Stack left the field with spinal support in place and was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Stack retired from Gaelic football two years ago following a glittering inter-county career but last autumn, following some consultation and convincing between Staunton, the Giants’ head coach Al McConnell, and Stack herself, the 2016 footballer of the year moved to Sydney with her husband, Cárthach, and their son, Cárthach Óg to play professional football.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie