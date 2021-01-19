BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

AFLW player hit with three-week ban for challenge that injured All-Ireland winner Brid Stack

Ebony Marinoff has been charged with ‘forceful front-on contact’.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 9:33 AM
31 minutes ago 4,531 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5328909
Action from Sunday's game between Adelaide Crows and GWS Giants.
Image: @CrowsAFLW
Action from Sunday's game between Adelaide Crows and GWS Giants.
Action from Sunday's game between Adelaide Crows and GWS Giants.
Image: @CrowsAFLW

ADELAIDE CROWS PLAYER Ebony Marinoff has been suspended for three weeks for the tackle in a practice game on Sunday that left Cork All-Ireland winner Brid Stack with a neck fracture.

Stack, who was making her Aussie Rules debut for GWS Giants, is ‘expected to make a full recovery’ after sustaining the worrying injury and has been released from hospital.

Marinoff has been handed a record ban for the AFLW after being charged with ‘forceful front-on contact’ – graded careless, severe impact and high contact. In the previous four seasons of the competition, no player had been suspended for more than two matches.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and the case had been referred directly to the Tribunal.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Marinoff was unable to accept an early guilty plea as a result of the incident being referred to the Tribunal. She pleaded not guilty with the reasons outlined on the report on the AFLW website:

  • She was contesting the football, which had changed direction, and only saw Stack a split-second before contact was made.
  • She did not have a viable alternative given the incident happened in the space of a few seconds.
  • Simultaneous contact from Alyce Parker on Marinoff’s left (and Parker’s boot in front of her own) caused her to make contact with Stack’s head on Marinoff’s right.

The AFL’s counsel, Andrew Woods, argued it was front-on contact rather than from the side, that Stack was in a vulnerable position and Marinoff should have slowed or stopped before tackling the player. 

The jury took around 45 minutes before handing out the suspension to Marinoff which will see her miss three games of the nine-week AFLW season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie