McCabe produces two assists as leaders Arsenal maintain their 100% record

Katie McCabe is tackled by Danique Kerkdijk, with Denise O'Sullivan and Rianna Jarrett watching on.

THERE WAS PLENTY of Irish interest in Arsenal’s FA Women’s Super League away fixture with Brighton this afternoon.

The Gunners eased to a 5-0 win to maintain their 100% record this season and return to the top of the table.

Ireland captain Katie McCabe chipped in with two assists on the day, with Scottish defender Jen Beattie heading home her corner after first-half goals from Dutch stars Vivianne Miedema and Danielle van de Donk had put the visitors in control.

Lotte Wubben-Moy then made it four, before Miedma added her second by latching on to McCabe’s chipped pass.

Irish internationals Denise O’Sullivan and Rianna Jarrett started for Brighton, but Jarrett was replaced by international team-mate Megan Connolly at half-time.

Everton have also won all four of their games so far, having defeated a West Ham side containing Leanne Kiernan 3-1 this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Harriet Scott’s Birmingham City picked up a 1-0 win over Reading, who had Grace Maloney in goal.

Today’s WSL results

Brighton 0-5 Arsenal

Everton 3-1 West Ham

Reading 0-1 Birmingham

Chelsea 3-1 Man City

