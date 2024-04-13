Advertisement
Jockey J.W. Kennedy riding Brighterdaysahead. Alamy Stock Photo
Comeback

Brighterdaysahead indeed for Elliott-trained mare at Aintree

Victory makes up for Cheltenham defeat.
52 minutes ago

BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD PROVED APPROPRIATELY named when a bloodless winner of the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

Held in the highest regard by trainer Gordon Elliott, she headed into the Cheltenham Festival as one of the bankers of the week in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned five-year-old suffered a shock defeat at Prestbury Park when second to Golden Ace, but back up in trip and facing some quality opposition, the five-year-old confirmed she is a mare of the highest quality.

Settled in midfield by Jack Kennedy, Brighterdaysahead was always in the perfect position and having travelled menacingly into contention rounding the turn for home, she cruised effortlessly to the lead heading down to the last.

Kennedy could simply sit and savour the moment as the 6-5 favourite sauntered to a facile seven-and-a-half length success over stablemate Staffordshire Knott, who was giving Gigginstown a one-two in the Grade One event.

Author
Press Association
