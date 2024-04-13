Brighterdaysahead indeed for Elliott-trained mare at Aintree

BRIGHTERDAYSAHEAD PROVED APPROPRIATELY named when a bloodless winner of the Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree.

Held in the highest regard by trainer Gordon Elliott, she headed into the Cheltenham Festival as one of the bankers of the week in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned five-year-old suffered a shock defeat at Prestbury Park when second to Golden Ace, but back up in trip and facing some quality opposition, the five-year-old confirmed she is a mare of the highest quality.

"Ah look it she's good, she's good."



She certainly is Gordon!



Brighterdaysahead has put in a special performance at Aintree and there will be bright days ahead for her for sure! pic.twitter.com/IxkBA7F1bI — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 13, 2024

Settled in midfield by Jack Kennedy, Brighterdaysahead was always in the perfect position and having travelled menacingly into contention rounding the turn for home, she cruised effortlessly to the lead heading down to the last.

Kennedy could simply sit and savour the moment as the 6-5 favourite sauntered to a facile seven-and-a-half length success over stablemate Staffordshire Knott, who was giving Gigginstown a one-two in the Grade One event.