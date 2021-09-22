Ex-Ireland international Curtis Fleming lands assistant manager's role in the Championship

Curtis Fleming pictured during his time on the backroom staff at Queens Park Rangers.

Curtis Fleming pictured during his time on the backroom staff at Queens Park Rangers.

BRISTOL CITY HAVE confirmed the appointment of former Republic of Ireland international Curtis Fleming as assistant manager.

Fleming will work under ex-Middlesbrough team-mate Nigel Pearson, whose side are currently in ninth place in the Championship.

After a spell in charge of Indian club Punjab FC, Fleming first linked up with Bristol City on an interim basis in July to cover for Paul Simpson, who was absent due to illness.

Simpson, who has now retuned to work, will move into a role as first-team coach, with Fleming set to continue as assistant to manager Pearson.

“Everybody has been so welcoming since I arrived and I’ve enjoyed every minute so I’m very excited to continue working as assistant manager,” said the ex-Ireland full-back. “It’s a fantastic set-up here and I’m very much looking forward to helping the team have a successful season.”

Fleming has previously worked on the backroom staff at Livingston, Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers, Hartlepool United, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough, for whom he also made nearly 150 Premier League appearances during his playing career.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I’m really pleased to have Curtis on board permanently,” said Pearson. “He is a fantastic coach and has added another dimension to the set-up.

“Curtis has settled in well and we’ve seen his impact in the short time he has been with us. Everybody is looking forward to continuing the season with him.”