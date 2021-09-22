Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 22 September 2021
Advertisement

Ex-Ireland international Curtis Fleming lands assistant manager's role in the Championship

Fleming has linked up with Nigel Pearson at Bristol City.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 1:28 PM
17 minutes ago 495 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5555288
Curtis Fleming pictured during his time on the backroom staff at Queens Park Rangers.
Image: Tim Goode
Curtis Fleming pictured during his time on the backroom staff at Queens Park Rangers.
Curtis Fleming pictured during his time on the backroom staff at Queens Park Rangers.
Image: Tim Goode

BRISTOL CITY HAVE confirmed the appointment of former Republic of Ireland international Curtis Fleming as assistant manager.

Fleming will work under ex-Middlesbrough team-mate Nigel Pearson, whose side are currently in ninth place in the Championship.

After a spell in charge of Indian club Punjab FC, Fleming first linked up with Bristol City on an interim basis in July to cover for Paul Simpson, who was absent due to illness.

Simpson, who has now retuned to work, will move into a role as first-team coach, with Fleming set to continue as assistant to manager Pearson.

“Everybody has been so welcoming since I arrived and I’ve enjoyed every minute so I’m very excited to continue working as assistant manager,” said the ex-Ireland full-back. “It’s a fantastic set-up here and I’m very much looking forward to helping the team have a successful season.”

Fleming has previously worked on the backroom staff at Livingston, Crystal Palace, Bolton Wanderers, Hartlepool United, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough, for whom he also made nearly 150 Premier League appearances during his playing career.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’m really pleased to have Curtis on board permanently,” said Pearson. “He is a fantastic coach and has added another dimension to the set-up.

“Curtis has settled in well and we’ve seen his impact in the short time he has been with us. Everybody is looking forward to continuing the season with him.”

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie