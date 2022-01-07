Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 7 January 2022
Ioan Lloyd produces moment of magic as Bristol end losing run against Sale

The Sharks have not claimed a league win on the road this season.

By AFP Friday 7 Jan 2022, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 1,505 Views 3 Comments
Bristol Bears' Ioan Lloyd makes a break.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
BRISTOL ENDED A run of four successive Premiership defeats as they continued Sale’s away-day blues with a 32-15 win at Ashton Gate on Friday.

The Sharks have not claimed a league win on the road this season and Bristol extended that sequence following three first-half tries.

Full-back Luke Morahan claimed a double, while hooker Will Capon also crossed, with Bristol posting two of their scores while England international flanker Tom Curry was in the sin bin for Sale.

Fly-half Callum Sheedy kicked two penalties and three conversions, before substitute scrum-half Andy Uren added a bonus-point try during the closing seconds following a sensational piece of play by Ioan Lloyd.

Sale could not build on a solid first 40 minutes when hooker Ewan Ashman and centre Robert Du Preez scored tries, failing to register a point in the second period.

Victory lifts Bristol up to 11th just three points behind Sale, who remain 10th.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The band is back together as Gavan Casey is joined by Bernard Jackman and Murray Kinsella for the first pod of the new year

