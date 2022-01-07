Ioan Lloyd produces moment of magic as Bristol end losing run against Sale

BRISTOL ENDED A run of four successive Premiership defeats as they continued Sale’s away-day blues with a 32-15 win at Ashton Gate on Friday.

The Sharks have not claimed a league win on the road this season and Bristol extended that sequence following three first-half tries.

Full-back Luke Morahan claimed a double, while hooker Will Capon also crossed, with Bristol posting two of their scores while England international flanker Tom Curry was in the sin bin for Sale.

Late magic at Ashton Gate 🤩@BristolBears get the fourth try bonus point thanks to some absolutely sensational play from Ioan Lloyd!



Fly-half Callum Sheedy kicked two penalties and three conversions, before substitute scrum-half Andy Uren added a bonus-point try during the closing seconds following a sensational piece of play by Ioan Lloyd.

Sale could not build on a solid first 40 minutes when hooker Ewan Ashman and centre Robert Du Preez scored tries, failing to register a point in the second period.

Victory lifts Bristol up to 11th just three points behind Sale, who remain 10th.

