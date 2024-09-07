Britney Arendse produces three personal bests to finish 4th in powerlifting final

IRELAND’S BRITNEY ARENDSE produced three personal-best lifts to finish an impressive fourth in the Women’s up-to-79kg powerlifting final in Paris.

Arendse, who qualified for the Paralympics with a PB lift of 128kg, bettered that on three occasions on Saturday in Paris with clean lifts of 129kg, 131kg and 133kg.

The latter personal record moved the South African-born Cavan woman from fifth up to fourth in an exceptional <79kg decider in which the world record was repeatedly smashed.

Advertisement

China’s Miaoyu Han took gold with a sensational lift of 154kg. Defending champion Bose Omolayo of Nigeria claimed silver with 145kg, while Egypt’s Saafa Hassan secured bronze with a lift of 139kg.

Arendse, who finished seventh at the Tokyo Games three years ago, was Ireland’s final athlete in action at these Paralympic Games.

“I’m really happy with that,” Arendse said. “The plan was for two clean lifts so to get three clean lifts and three personal bests, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. I’m really happy with where I have placed.

“It has been an agonising wait to compete. I was ready a week ago and now I’m ready to spend some time with my family and friends.

“I am hugely grateful to my other Team Ireland athletes, family and friends who are all her today to cheer me on. The noise from the Irish fans in the crowds really encouraged me.”

Arendse’s spotter was her father, Denver Arendse, who works in an official capacity with the Irish team.

“It has been great to have my dad by my side throughout these Games,” said Britney, who is affectionately known as ‘Spartacus.’

“Dad has been coach on a day to day basis and Roy [Guerin] is my coach at international level and without the two of them I would not be here today. I am hugely grateful to them.”

Arendse was the 35th and final Irish Paralympian to compete this summer. Ireland will head home with six medals: one gold (Katie-George Dunlevy/Linda Kelly), three silver (Katie-George Dunlevy/Linda Kelly, Katie-George-Dunlevy/Eve McCrystal, and Róisin Ní Riain) and two bronze (Róisin Ní Riain and Orla Comerford).