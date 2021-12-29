Membership : Access or Sign Up
Top 14 club Brive confirm signing of Abraham Papali'i from Connacht

The 28-year-old number eight will leave at the end of the current season.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 9:28 AM
Papali'i [right] will join Brive.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

TOP 14 CLUB Brive have confirmed the signing of number eight Abraham Papali’i from Connacht ahead of next season.

The 28-year-old will join the French club next summer on a two-year deal.

Papali’i is the second Connacht player to have signed for Brive in recent times, following confirmation that centre Sammy Arnold will be moving there at the end of the current season.

Former Ireland and Lions second row Jeremy Davidson is the head coach of Brive, who currently sit 12th in the Top 14 table.

Papali’i signed for Connacht in 2020 having made a transition into union from rugby league, in which he represented the Sydney Roosters and French side Lézignan Sangliers.

The imposing New Zealand native’s ball-carrying impressed Connacht fans during Papali’i's first season with the province but he was red-carded three times for high tackles in that 2020/21 campaign.

Connacht extended Papali’i's contract into the current season but he has featured only three times in this campaign so far. He joined up with the Samoa squad last month for their clash with the Barbarians only for that game to be cancelled.

Papali’i will make a return to France this summer, having signed up with Brive through until 2024.

“Abraham is a player of Samoan origin who played in New Zealand for many years,” said Brive boss Davidson.

“He has already proven his ball-carrying ability in rugby league in France. He will add depth to our squad and help us to win the gainline with and without the ball in the years ahead.”

Connacht recently confirmed that Ireland international second row Ultan Dillane will also leave the province at the end of the season, with the 28-year-old expected to join Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle in the Top 14.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella take a break from eating and drinking to chat about some interesting contract news in Irish rugby.

Murray Kinsella
