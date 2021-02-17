BE PART OF THE TEAM

Harden scores 38 as the Nets leave it late against the Suns

There were also wins for the Lakers, Celtics and Raptors.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 7:58 AM
Harden scored seven points in a late flurry.
Image: Matt York/AP
Harden scored seven points in a late flurry.
Harden scored seven points in a late flurry.
Image: Matt York/AP

THE BROOKLYN NETS 12 points without reply in the last two minutes to come from behind to beat the Phoenix Suns 128-124.

Phoenix were up 124-116 when Chris Paul made a three-pointer, but James Harden scored seven of his 38 points late as the Nets made the most of their momentum.

His 27-foot three pointer with 31.4 seconds left gave Brooklyn the lead and two successful free throws helped them to their fourth straight win.

LeBron James scored 30 points and had 13 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers saw off the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-104.

Dennis Schroder added 24 points for LA who sit second in the Western Conference.

The Denver Nuggets fell to the Boston Celtics 112-99 despite 43 points from Nikola Jokic, their first loss in four games.

Boston came into the game on the back of two losses to Detroit and Washington but Jaylen Brown scored 27 and Jayson Tatum 21 in the win.

Elsewhere, Zion Williamson scored 31 as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame the Memphis Grizzlies 144-113, the Toronto Raptors beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-113 and Damian Lillard scored 30 to help the Portland Trail Blazers to a 115-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons was postponed.

Press Association

