BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Monday 7 June 2021
Advertisement

Brooklyn Nets defy early Harden exit to seize lead over Milwaukee Bucks

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 54 points in a 115-107 victory for the Nets.

By Press Association Sunday 6 Jun 2021, 9:28 AM
Sun 9:28 AM 2,461 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5459467
First blood to Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn.
Image: Adam Hunger
First blood to Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn.
First blood to Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn.
Image: Adam Hunger

THE BROOKLYN NETS overcame an early exit from James Harden to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107 in the first game of their Eastern Conference semi-final series.

Harden lasted less than a minute before being forced from the court with a right hamstring injury.

Although the Nets took a quarter to adjust, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant found their rhythm in the second period and did not let up from there, combining for 54 of Brooklyn’s points.

They were ably assisted by Blake Griffin, who contributed 18 points and 14 rebounds on four-for-nine three-point shooting.

Although the Bucks dominated in the post, they struggled heavily from range, shooting just 20% from beyond the arc.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for the visitors with 34 points and 11 rebounds.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Game two is back in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie