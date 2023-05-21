Koepka takes one-shot lead into final round at PGA Championship, McIlroy five shots back

RORY MCILROY WILL start Sunday’s final round at the PGA Championship five shots behind leader Brooks Koepka.

Koepka — who also held the 54-hole lead at The Masters last month before finishing joint runner-up — shot a brilliant round of four-under par 66 on Saturday to seize control.

On a day of very trying conditions at Oak Hill, only nine of the 76 remaining players carded rounds under par.

Bidding to win this Major for a third time, Koepka moved to six-under and leads by a single shot from Victor Hovland and Corey Conners.

Bryson DeChambeau is two shots further back on three-under, while Justin Rose and Scottie Scheffler are on two-under, one clear of McIlroy who will start Sunday’s final round in seventh place after a one-under par 69.

“Overall, anything in the red today is a good score,” McIlroy told Sky Sports afterwards.

“I went out there today and freewheeled it, whatever happens happens. The conditions are tough, just try to embrace it as best as you can.

“I’m going to need to have that same attitude tomorrow.”