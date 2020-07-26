Man United star Fernandes ends the season in fitting fashion and 4 more Premier League talking points

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores his side's first goal of the game from a penalty.

1. Bruno Fernandes and Man United end the season in fitting fashion

AFTER BRUNO FERNANDES made his Man United debut in a 0-0 draw with Wolves back in February, the Red Devils trailed Leicester by 14 points.

At that stage of the season, it seemed inconceivable that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would finish above Brendan Rodgers’ men.

Yet it says much about how both teams have performed in recent months that United ultimately pipped the Foxes to a Champions League spot by beating them 2-0 today.

It was a bitter disappointment for Brendan Rodgers’ side, who were challenging Man City for second during large parts of the campaign.

But an awful end-of-season run, which has seen Leicester win just three of their last 14 fixtures, has cost them dearly.

Injuries to the key likes of James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Ricardo Pereira are partially to blame for the Foxes’ collapse, with Leicester’s squad depth weaker than most of their rivals for a top-four spot.

For Man United, meanwhile, a third-place finish constitutes a successful season when you consider the situation Solskjaer inherited.

They are still a long way off Liverpool and Man City, finishing 33 and 15 points behind their respective rivals.

Yet there are plenty of signs the club are moving in the right direction. Fernandes — who has scored 10 goals including the opener from the spot today since signing in January — has clearly been the standout, but other big signings like Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have enjoyed good seasons overall, with United’s improved defence a big factor in their resurgence.

Even the decisions to let Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez leave have been vindicated, with Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford stepping up impressively and rewarding Solskjaer’s faith in the young trio.

All of which suggests that after years of poor decisions and mismanagement, they are finally starting to get things right behind the scenes at Old Trafford — an ominous sign for the clubs’ rivals who revelled in their decline for years.

2. A special achievement from a special team

Liverpool may have just missed out on Man City’s all-time Premier League record, but 99 points — which today’s win over Newcastle brought them to and is the club’s record Premier League tally — is still a highly impressive achievement.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have operated like a well-oiled machine, losing on just three occasions and earning 32 wins over the course of a 38-game season.

It’s tempting to suggest they could dominate for years, though it’s worth noting people were saying exactly that about Pep Guardiola’s Man City just last season.

City are the only team to have retained the title in the last decade, and the Man United 2006-2009 team are the last club to win three leagues on the bounce.

What seems clear is that there is less margin for error than ever, and in recent seasons, 90-plus points has been needed to be in contention — 97 famously left the Reds one point short last year.

Liverpool certainly have the talent to build on their success and ensure they do not have to wait another 30 years for further glory, though their biggest challenge might be psychological.

Teams have dropped off before following extraordinary seasons and Klopp will be keen to ensure his talented group don’t lose their way as similarly accomplished outfits have done before them.

The Reds had no major signings last summer and it will be interesting to see whether the German boss keeps faith in his players this season or opts to challenge them by bringing in some big-money signings.

With Chelsea and both Manchester clubs likely to be stronger next season, Liverpool certainly have their work cut out in maintaining the exceptionally high standards they have set.

3. Jack Grealish shows his mettle at the crucial moment

Aston Villa completed a spectacular great escape by ensuring their Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw against West Ham today.

Dean Smith’s side were seven points from safety just two weeks ago, yet a strong finish saw them pick up wins over Crystal Palace and Arsenal amid a four-game unbeaten run that left them one point ahead of rivals Bournemouth and Watford, who were both consigned to the drop.

One man who deserves enormous credit is Jack Grealish, who delivered a man-of-the-match performance this afternoon.

The attacking midfielder’s future has been a constant source of speculation, yet he has enjoyed a fine season and made the difference when it mattered most, scoring with a powerful strike that ultimately earned his side the precious point they needed.

The 24-year-old has shown admirable loyalty to Villa so far, despite regular interest from bigger clubs, yet whether that continues into next season remains to be seen.

A jubilant Smith afterwards sounded optimistic when asked about his key man’s future.

“What happens now? He comes out and gets drunk with me,” the manager said.

“Will he stay? I’m certainly hopeful, he’s contracted for another two or three years. He’s a Villa fan. He’ll be immensely proud to have scored the goal today to keep us in the Premier League.”

If it does turn out to be Grealish’s final Villa appearance, though, he’s left them with one hell of a goodbye present.

4. David Silva ends his illustrious Premier League career

When you think of Premier League greats, the likes of Thierry Henry, Roy Keane, Vincent Kompany and Frank Lampard spring to mind.

Without a doubt, you can also now add David Silva to that list, with the Spaniard playing his final Premier League game today.

The 34-year-old today featured for 85 minutes of his side’s match — a typically classy performance that saw them overcome already-relegated Norwich 5-0 — before being replaced by Bernardo Silva and receiving a warm embrace from Pep Guardiola for his efforts.

There were big expectations when Silva joined from Valencia in a £25.8 million deal in the summer of 2010. A decade on and that transfer looks a bargain.

During his time at City, Silva has been part of four Premier League title wins, racking up 60 goals and 93 assists in 309 top-flight appearances.

Amid their transformation into perennial title contenders since his arrival, you could probably only point to two others who rivalled his impact at the club: Sergio Aguero and Vincent Kompany.

Quite simply, without Silva, it’s hard to imagine City being in the position they are today. The Premier League will be a lesser place without him.

5. A fine end to a breakthrough season for Ireland’s Aaron Connolly

When The42 spoke to Aaron Connolly during the week, when asked about his season, the easiest thing to do would have been to focus on the positives.

Yet instead, the 20-year-old Galway native did not shy away from being openly self-critical.

A “dampener” had been put on his stunning full Premier League debut against Spurs, in which he hit an impressive brace, because he had failed to find the net in the 18 matches since.

He also showed impressive self-belief, both at the beginning of the season, when he insisted to new boss Graham Potter that he was ready to play in the Premier League and did not want a loan move, and in his desire to build on obvious potential and become the type of striker who breaks the 100-goal barrier.

Connolly has not had the breaks in recent times, and it can be difficult playing for a Brighton team who are often on the backfoot when up against the better sides.

Yet today, he made another impressive step on his journey, beating fellow Ireland international Kevin Long for pace before finishing clinically to earn his side a 2-1 win over Burnley.

It was another glimpse of his significant potential. While Connolly may not be the finished product yet, there are signs that he has the attitude, as well as the talent, to go far in the game.

And considering that this time last year, he was coming off the back of a disappointing loan spell at Luton in League One that saw him make only two substitute appearances, with three goals and 24 Premier League appearances to his name, he has certainly made considerable strides in the last year.