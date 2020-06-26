Irish hooker Bryan Byrne joins Pat Lam's Bristol on permanent basis

IRISH HOOKER BRYAN Byrne has signed for Pat Lam’s Bristol on a one-year contract after impressing at the Premiership club on a short-term loan deal before the lockdown.

26-year-old Byrne’s Leinster contract expired this month and Lam has moved to secure the Carlow man for the 2020/21 season.

Byrne was confirmed yesterday as one of Leinster’s departing players after 47 appearances and 12 tries for his native province.

Byrne will re-join Bristol with immediate effect. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The former Ireland U20 hooker had joined Bristol on loan back in February and made his Premiership debut for the club before the suspension of the season. Byrne will now re-join the Bears with immediate effect.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my short spell at Bristol and I’m delighted to be joining the club on a permanent basis,” said Byrne of his new contract.

“Everybody at the club was so welcoming during my time in the city – there’s a fantastic togetherness here. It’s great to be back and to be part of the journey moving forward.

“I’m looking forward to working with Pat and the rest of the coaching team and helping contribute towards the club’s vision.”

Meanwhile, Lam welcomed the new signing.

“Bryan made a very positive impression during his short time with us earlier in the season, and we’re delighted to have signed him on a permanent basis,” said Lam.

“Bryan has a lot of top-level experience, including in the Champions Cup. To play nearly 50 times for a club like Leinster is a huge achievement and shows his pedigree.

“His signing further bolsters our depth and competition, joining Harry Thacker, Will Capon and George Kloska in the hooker position.”