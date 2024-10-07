Garryowen's Bryan Fitzgerald makes strong impression on first Munster start

THE JOKE AT home is that Bryan Fitzgerald is currently enjoying a three-month holiday from the family dairy farm in Patrickswell, but the 25-year-old is certainly rolling up his sleeves as he looks to forge a new career path with Munster.

Three games into the new URC season, Fitzgerald is emerging as one of the good news stories at the province.

The Limerick native was handed a short-term deal with Munster after impressing in Garryowen colours, and as the province have seen their opening URC fixtures impacted by a lengthy injury list, the centre has found himself quickly drafted into the first team.

It’s been quite the turn of events for Fitzgerald, and having admitted he thought his chance to play for Munster had passed, so far, he’s making a strong case to have his short-term deal extended.

Fitzgerald came through the ranks at Crescent College, where he was a year below Calvin Nash, and went on to earn two caps for Ireland Clubs.

Emerging as a standout player for Garryowen in the AIL, Fitzgerald was captain as the Limerick club eased past Old Belvedere in last season’s Division 1A promotion play-off final, and was one of Garryowen’s five try-scorers on the day.

Fitzgerald caught the eye with his impressive performances for Garryowen. Ben Whitley / INPHO Ben Whitley / INPHO / INPHO

The following month, Fitzgerald caught the eye with two tries for an AIL Select XV in defeat to Munster A.

His first try that day saw Fitzgerald run a good support line before taking possession and stepping the last defender to score.

Fitzgerald’s second came from a strike play off lineout, where he again came onto the ball at speed and used his pace and footwork to beat the last man.

In July, Fitzgerald signed for Munster on a three-month contract. While he’s not the first player to make the jump from AIL to provincial rugby, it’s a move that doesn’t happen too regularly, and is a reminder that the work being done by provincial talent scouts doesn’t stop at schools level.

Fitzgerald featured in Munster’s pre-season games against Bath and Gloucester, and then was handed a competitive debut in the URC round two defeat at Zebre Parma.

Replacing Shane Daly just seven minutes into the contest, Fitzgerald was thrown in at the deep end but showed up well on what was overall a disastrous day for the province, scoring Munster’s fourth try in a 42-33 loss.

Zebre 15-28 Munster

The Irish province not having it all their own way, but they lead at half-time and have the bonus point in the bag thanks to this try from debutant Bryan Fitzgerald

📺 Live on @RTE2 and @RTEPlayer now #URC pic.twitter.com/fV19wjqPEU — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 28, 2024

As Munster saw their options at centre heavily depleted through a number of injuries, including Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly and Liam Coombes, Fitzgerald was promoted to the starting team for last weekend’s defeat of the Ospreys amid horrible playing conditions in Cork.

And as Graham Rowntree’s side got back to winning ways in impressive fashion, Fitzgerald’s performance was one of the highlights of the evening.

Playing in a dominant Munster team, Fitzgerald looked comfortable alongside midfield partner Tom Farrell; combative in contact, repeatedly showing up as a strong ball-carrier and getting through some excellent work in defence.

One of Fitzgerald’s most notable attributes on the night was his ability to gain extra yards after contact. In the below example, he’s alert to quickly step past the first defender after taking possession, before battling hard to nudge a few extra yards out of the carry.

This moment came early in the phase of play which ended with Calvin Nash scoring a try in the far corner just before half time.

Fitzgerald then produced another excellent carry early in the second half, by which point he was clearly playing with confidence.

On this occasion Fitzgerald manages to fight through two tackles before being stopped, driving himself up the middle of the pitch.

And on a night where Munster responded to their Zebre horror show by holding the Ospreys scoreless, Fitzgerald used his strength to turnover an Ospreys maul in the dying moments of the game.

With Sean O’Brien returning from the Emerging Ireland tour and a fresh injury update due on Tuesday, Munster will have more options at centre available for Saturday’s massive clash with Leinster at Croke Park, but so far, Fitzgerald is meeting the challenge head on and making the most of his opportunity.