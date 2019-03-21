Broken collarbone rules Cheltenham hero Bryony Frost out of the Grand National

Frost celebrating her victory in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last week.

Frost celebrating her victory in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham last week.

BROYNY FROST WON’T feature in next month’s Aintree Grand National, it was confirmed today.

The 23-year-old claimed the Ryanair Chase on board Frodon at the Cheltenham Festival a week ago.

However, she suffered a fall at Southwell earlier this week and x-rays have revealed a fractured collarbone.

“I’ve been taken aback by all the support I’ve received since Monday,” Frost told the Jockey Club.

“It makes you aware how many people are running with you when you hold out your hand and see who reaches out to help and pull you up.

“The racing world is an extremely caring one. Although we are all strangers within it we become a family when we need each other and that’s the beauty of it.

Yesterday I went to see an extremely good specialist in Cardiff where my x-ray results have shown that I’ve fractured my clavicle.

“I suffered a fracture previously which healed well under pressure.

“My body’s response from that fracture makes me positive for when I go back for my assessment in a fortnight’s time and a swift return.”

Murray Kinsella and Andy Dunne dissect Ireland’s disappointing Six Nations campaign, and discuss the pros and cons of rugby’s new law proposals in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: