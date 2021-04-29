BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 8°C Thursday 29 April 2021
Amazon, Disney and DAZN linked as BT confirms talks on sale of BT Sport

BT’s current rights portfolio includes Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership and Champions Cup rugby, UFC and more.

By AFP Thursday 29 Apr 2021, 2:52 PM
46 minutes ago 1,038 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5423683
BT confirmed 'early discussions' over the sale of BT Sport without naming the interested parties.
Image: Andrew Milligan


Image: Andrew Milligan

BRITISH TELECOMS GROUP BT has confirmed that it is in talks over the future of its pay-TV channel BT Sport.

The Daily Telegraph reported that BT was exploring the sale of a stake in the channel whose current rights portfolio includes Premier League and Champions League football, Premiership and Champions Cup rugby, UFC and more.

The newspaper said BT was in talks with US giants Amazon and Disney, streaming service DAZN and a British broadcaster, with the future direction of TV sporting rights unclear as the coronavirus pandemic keeps fans out of stadia.

“BT can confirm that early discussions are being held with a number of select strategic partners, to explore ways to generate investment, strengthen our sports business, and help take it to the next stage in its growth,” the company said in a brief statement without naming the interested parties.

© – AFP, 2021

AFP

