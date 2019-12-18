Another milestone in an incredible career as Buffon equals Maldini's record

JUVENTUS GOALKEEPER GIANLUIGI Buffon drew level with Paolo Maldini as the Serie A player with most games played in history by starting tonight against Sampdoria.

Buffon, 41, got the nod in goal due to Wojciech Szczesny’s continuing absence through injury.

It is a landmark game for the veteran, who has now played more Serie A games for Juventus than any other player.

This evening’s clash marked his 479th top-flight game for the Old Lady, a tally that sees him overtake previous record-holder Alessandro Del Piero.

In total, including his previous spell at Parma, he has lined up between the posts 647 times in Serie A, taking him level with Maldini who reached the same mark during his 24 years as an AC Milan defender.

The shot-stopper has kept an impressive 296 clean sheets over the years, conceding just 523 goals as he has led Juventus to nine Scudetti.

Buffon left Turin at the end of the 2017-18 season to pursue a new challenge with Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite lifting the Ligue 1 title in his debut season, however, the ex-Italy international opted to return to his former stamping ground last summer.

Since his comeback, Buffon has largely featured as deputy to Szczesny, making just seven starts to date in all competitions.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!