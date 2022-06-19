Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Sunday 19 June 2022
Advertisement

'I want to be humble and I don’t want to whinge… but this hurts'

The Stormers beat the Bulls 18-13 to claim the inaugural URC title.

By Jon Cardinelli Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 6:24 AM
33 minutes ago 654 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5794380
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BULLS COACH JAKE White has moaned about the nature of his team’s defeat in the wake of his side’s United Rugby Championship final loss to the Stormers in Cape Town last night.

The Stormers beat the Bulls 18-13 to claim the inaugural URC title. While the result marked a special moment for the Cape-based franchise, it capped a disastrous weekend for the Bulls.

The Blue Bulls lost to Griquas in the Currie Cup semi-final on Friday night to surrender their domestic crown. A day later, White’s charges went down to the Stormers in the URC final.

After the decider at the Cape Town Stadium, White was asked about Irish ref, Andrew Brace.

“I’m not going to go into it,” White said – before going into it.

“He saw what he saw.

“There were things tonight which we couldn’t control. I told the guys to put their heads down and get on with it.”

Asked about the Bulls’ poor game management in the dying stages, White redirected the conversation back to the officials.

“We were out of it. The referee saw what he saw, and I’m happy with that.

“I want to be humble and I don’t want to whinge… but this hurts.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“We’ve won every playoff up to now [since White took charge as director of rugby in 2020], so to lose two in one weekend is tough… I don’t think it’s ever happened before.”

White’s opposite number, John Dobson, was more sincere in his praise for Brace.

“I said to my coaches at one point, that whatever happens, he’s had an excellent game,” the Stormers coach said.

“He didn’t have an influence on the contest, and that’s what you want.”

About the author:

About the author
Jon Cardinelli

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie