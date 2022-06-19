BULLS COACH JAKE White has moaned about the nature of his team’s defeat in the wake of his side’s United Rugby Championship final loss to the Stormers in Cape Town last night.

The Stormers beat the Bulls 18-13 to claim the inaugural URC title. While the result marked a special moment for the Cape-based franchise, it capped a disastrous weekend for the Bulls.

The Blue Bulls lost to Griquas in the Currie Cup semi-final on Friday night to surrender their domestic crown. A day later, White’s charges went down to the Stormers in the URC final.

After the decider at the Cape Town Stadium, White was asked about Irish ref, Andrew Brace.

“I’m not going to go into it,” White said – before going into it.

“He saw what he saw.

“There were things tonight which we couldn’t control. I told the guys to put their heads down and get on with it.”

Asked about the Bulls’ poor game management in the dying stages, White redirected the conversation back to the officials.

“We were out of it. The referee saw what he saw, and I’m happy with that.

“I want to be humble and I don’t want to whinge… but this hurts.

“We’ve won every playoff up to now [since White took charge as director of rugby in 2020], so to lose two in one weekend is tough… I don’t think it’s ever happened before.”

White’s opposite number, John Dobson, was more sincere in his praise for Brace.

“I said to my coaches at one point, that whatever happens, he’s had an excellent game,” the Stormers coach said.

“He didn’t have an influence on the contest, and that’s what you want.”