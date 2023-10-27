Bundee Aki signs contract extension with IRFU to keep him at Connacht until 2025

BUNDEE AKI HAS signed a new IRFU contract that will see him remain with Connacht until the end of the 2024/25 season.

“Playing in Ireland means the world to me and I am delighted to sign a contract extension with the IRFU and Connacht,” Aki, 33, said.

“Since moving to Galway nine years ago, Ireland has become a home from home and I am incredibly grateful to my coaches, teammates and supporters for making my family and I so welcome here.

“I believe that there are more great days to come in the green of Connacht and Ireland and I am hugely excited about what the future holds.”

The world player of the year nominee signed for Connacht in 2014 after two years with the Chiefs from New Zealand, where he won a Super Rugby title.

The centre won the Pro12 in 2016 with the province. He made his international debut against South Africa in 2017 and has become a mainstay in the Ireland squad since then, winning his most recent cap during Rugby World Cup 2023 where he displayed impressive form.

In 52 Ireland appearances to date he has scored 15 tries.