Bundee Aki nominated for World Rugby men's player of the year award

IRELAND CENTRE BUNDEE Aki has been nominated for World Rugby men’s 15s player of the year award, taking his place on the shortlist alongside Ardie Savea of New Zealand, Eben Etzebeth of South Africa, and Antoine Dupont of France.

The winner will be named at a World Rugby ceremony in Paris on Sunday, with Aki having earned his spot with his superb form at the World Cup.

Aki is only the eighth Irish player to have been nominated for this award. Josh van der Flier, Johnny Sexton, and Keith Wood won the award, while Jamie Heaslip, Brian O’Driscoll, Paul O’Connell, and Gordon D’Arcy were previously nominated.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been nominated for World Rugby coach of the year along with South Africa’s Jacques Nienaber, New Zealand’s Ian Foster, and Fiji’s Simon Raiwalui.

Farrell led Ireland to a Grand Slam earlier this year before they lost narrowly to New Zealand in their recent World Cup quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan’s score against France in this year’s Six Nations has been included on the shortlist for World Rugby try of the year.

The slick Irish try saw Keenan breaking off a clever inside pass from Finlay Bealham after Ireland had received a goal-line drop-out.

Keenan’s try is up against efforts from Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe, France’s Damian Penaud, and Fiji’s Vinaya Habosi.

With WXV still ongoing, a further four women’s categories will be announced and celebrated separately, confirmed World Rugby.

World Rugby Awards 2023 nominees:

Men’s 15s player of the year:

Bundee Aki (Ireland)

Antoine Dupont (France)

Eben Etzebeth (South Africa)

Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

Coach of the year:

Andy Farrell (Ireland)

Ian Foster (New Zealand)

Simon Raiwalui (Fiji)

Jacques Nienaber (South Africa)

Men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year:

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

Manie Libbok (South Africa)

Mark Tele’a (New Zealand)

Tamaiti Williams (New Zealand)

Men’s try of the year:

Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland, v England on 4 February)

Damian Penaud (France, v Ireland on 11 February)

Hugo Keenan (Ireland, France on 11 February)

Vinaya Habosi (Fiji, v Georgia on 1 October)

Men’s 7s player of the year:

Leroy Carter (New Zealand)

Rodrigo Isgro (Argentina)

Marcos Moneta (Argentina)

Akuila Rokolisoa (New Zealand)

Women’s 7s player of the year: