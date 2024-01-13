Palacios scores late winner for Bundesliga leaders Leverkusen

EXEQUIEL PALACIOS SCORED in the fourth minute of injury time to earn Bayer Leverkusen a 1-0 win at Augsburg, keeping the Bundesliga leaders four points clear of chasers Bayern Munich.

Bayern’s 3-0 home win over Hoffenheim on Friday turned up the heat on Leverkusen.

The visitors looked set to drop points for just the fourth time this season, but the Argentinian world champion volleyed the ball in with almost the last kick of the game from an Alex Grimaldo cross.

The goal may prove crucial in the title race as Leverkusen restored their four-point lead atop the table, with second-placed Bayern having a game in hand.

Advertisement

Leverkusen looked slick early, carving out several chances as they dominated possession, but lacked the final killer blow without injured striker Victor Boniface. Augsburg looked to have taken the lead through Phillip Tietz with 20 minutes remaining, but the striker’s goal was flagged for offside.

Grimaldo found Palacios in the final minute of injury time, the midfielder slamming a perfect shot into the goal before being embraced by his elated teammates.

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt won 1-0 at RB Leipzig to leapfrog Borussia Dortmund into fifth place. Frankfurt took the lead just seven minutes in, Ansgar Knauff slamming a brilliant curved pass from Niels Nkounkou into the net.

Later on Saturday, Borussia Dortmund can take advantage of Leipzig’s loss by moving to within three points of fourth place with a win at last-placed Darmstadt.

England winger Jadon Sancho in line to play for the visitors for the first time since 2021, having returned this week on a six-month loan from Manchester United.

Amir Rrahmani snatched a 2-1 win for Napoli against Serie A’s bottom team Salernitana on Saturday with a stoppage-time strike which ended the ailing champions’ winless run at four matches.

Kosovo captain Rrahmani capitalised on dreadful defending at a free-kick to poke home the winner and turn jeers into cheers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Walter Mazzarri’s side moved up to sixth in Italy’s top flight after the win, 17 points behind league leaders Inter Milan who are at Monza in Saturday’s late match.

The hosts came back from going behind in the 29th minute to a stunning Antonio Candreva strike, with Matteo Politano pulling Napoli level from the penalty spot at the end of the first half before Rrahmani brought the house down with his late winner.

– © AFP 2024