'I believe the best is yet to come' - Caelan Doris signs three-year IRFU central contract

CAELAN DORIS HAS agreed a three-year contract with the IRFU, keeping him at Leinster until 2027.

The deal sees the 25-year-old step up to a central IRFU contract for the first time.

Doris has been capped 36 times by Ireland and established himself as a key part of Andy Farrell’s team.

The backrow started every game during Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning Six Nations campaign this year and all five fixtures at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Born in Mayo, Doris won his first cap for Leinster in 2018 and debuted for Ireland in 2020.

Earlier this year he was named the Rugby Players Ireland Players’ Player of the Year and more recently earned a spot on the World Rugby Men’s 15’s Dream Team of the Year.

“I am delighted to sign this contract extension and look forward to continuing my journey at home in Ireland with Leinster over the coming seasons,” Doris said.

“It has been a dream come true to play in ambitious environments at club and international levels and I believe that the best is yet to come, both for me personally and as a collective.

“I am hugely excited about what the future has to offer and would like to thank all those who have helped me in my career to date.”

IRFU High Performance Director David Nucifora added: “The IRFU is committed to attracting and retaining the highest playing and coaching talent and we are delighted that Caelan has signed this new deal.

“Since making his debut for Ireland three years ago Caelan has proved himself as a world-class performer, and today’s announcement is testament to his growing reputation and high standing both here in Ireland and internationally.

“Caelan is a leader who has displayed a consistently high level of performance and I have no doubt that he will aim to reach higher levels in the coming years.”