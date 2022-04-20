'Unfinished business' for McKee as Cage Warriors confirm headline title fight in Belfast

'A huge fight for a huge card': Rhys McKee, pictured, will take on Justin Burlinson.

'A huge fight for a huge card': Rhys McKee, pictured, will take on Justin Burlinson.

UFC HOPEFUL RHYS McKee wants to take care of some “unfinished business” in June when he headlines Cage Warriors’ first-ever card in Belfast.

Ballymena’s McKee will meet England’s Justin Burlinson for the promotion’s vacant welterweight title in the main event at Belfast’s SSE Arena on 25 June.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old is hoping for an eye-catching performance as he bids to force his way back into the UFC picture.

McKee [11-4-1] lost both of his UFC fights when he earned his shot in 2020, but returned to winning ways at Cage Warriors 129 last October with victory over Aleksi Mantykivi.

“I have unfinished business with the Cage Warriors title and it will be nice to claim it on home soil,” he said. “It’s a huge fight for a huge card.”

Dungiven amateur Jordan O’Neill will also make his pro debut on the Belfast card when takes on 2-0 middleweight Paddy McCrory.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!