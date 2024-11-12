Celtic boss insists Ireland international Caitlin Hayes was not suspended

CAITLIN HAYES HAS returned to training with Celtic and should be part of the squad for tomorrow’s Champions League clash with Chelsea after reportedly falling out with manager Elena Sadiku.

Reports in Scotland stated that the Republic of Ireland international had a disagreement with her club boss and was subsequently left out of plans for their last two games.

There were further suggestions that the defender had been absent from training before returning this week.

Sadiku insisted the 29-year-old was not suspended and explained that Hayes was unavailable for football reasons.

“I think my answer has always been that she has been resting and that is the same answer that I am going to give you because she has not been suspended. I think you can trust me when I say she has not been suspended. She has been rested.

“I mean, like, if that is a reason she is being rested then there is a reason but that is something I don’t want to talk about. But she has been resting. She is back and she has been training so there is no issues with that.

“She has been back in training, everything is fine. She has been resting. Yes [she is in the squad]. She has been resting and now she is back. There is nothing else to talk about.”