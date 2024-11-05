The All Blacks wing descended from Irish potato farmers

ALL BLACKS WING Caleb Clarke has never played against Ireland before so his family were quick to remind him about his Irish roots when he was setting off from New Zealand on a tour that includes this Friday’s game in Dublin.

His father, ex-All Blacks wing Eroni, and his grandfather flagged that the family tree extends back to Ireland from where their descendants traveled to Samoa, Eroni’s birthplace.

“That’s where the Clarkes came from before coming to Samoa,” said Caleb after All Blacks training in UCD yesterday evening.

“They came in the early ’20s or ’40s to Samoa and started potato farming and from there the Clarkes sort of grew.”

He knows the roots are in Northern Ireland but Clarke isn’t certain which exact part.

“It’s probably why I like Guinness,” he said with a smile.

“I’m not a drinker but when I tried it I was like, ‘Wow, that was so nice.’”

Whatever about re-connecting with his roots, Clarke is excited for his first game against Ireland on Friday night at the Aviva Stadium.

The powerful Blues wing has scored 13 tries in 26 Tests for New Zealand and will pose a big threat with ball in hand, but he understands he needs to be sharp in all aspects against a proven pair of Irish wings.

“I know how much of a strength they are,” said Clarke. “So far it’s been James Lowe and Mack Hansen and they’ve been two strong wingers.

“I remember I used to watch Lowey back in the day when he was playing for the Chiefs. I call him by his nickname but I don’t know him that well but still, he’s pretty cool and it’s really exciting!”

His team-mates have told him to be ready for some aerial tests.

Scott Robertson with Caleb Clarke. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

“They just said to get ready for it, to get ready for the high balls,” said Clarke.

“We know how strong they are in the aerial game and for me that’s what I’m excited about as well, but on top of that it’s the crowd, the physicality, and the aerial game are my three takeaways.

“It’s taking it one moment at a time, whatever the call is out on the field it’s about sticking together as a 23, even as a 36 that’s here in Ireland, making sure we get through it.”

Having started four of the Kiwis’ six games in the Rugby Championship and last weekend’s win over England, as well as enjoying a superb Super Rugby season for the Blues, this has probably been the best year of Clarke’s career so far.

All Blacks boss Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson is certainly a fan.

25-year-old Clarke believes his hard work and a training stint with rugby league’s South Sydney Rabbitohs are paying off now as he enjoys a run of form and fitness.

“I definitely have to put a lot of that down to the off-season,” said Clarke.

“I remember coming off the plane after the 2023 World Cup and going straight into training. I felt I had a lot more to give and had a lot more in me that no one had seen yet.

“So, yeah, that hard work… I lost a bit of weight, on top of that spending a bit of time with league, learning from those boys, coming into the Blues season and learning a lot off Vern Cotter who got a lot out of me, to be fair.

“That’s where I grew and now Razor and the coaches have really let me play my game, encouraged me, and that’s the best part about being in this environment.

“I sometimes overthink, but they simplify it for me and say to go and play.”