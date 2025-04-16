Poll: Who will win the Leinster hurling championship?

THIS WEEKEND BRINGS the start of the provincial hurling championships.

Both competitions have been dominated by one county in recent years, with Kilkenny on the hunt for six in a row in Leinster.

Indeed, the Cats have won 14 of the last 20 titles — and a hell of a lot more before that, as they sit atop the role of honour with 76 in all.

Before Kilkenny’s latest run, Wexford lifted the Bob O’Keeffe Cup in 2019 and Galway reigned supreme in 2018. The Tribe contested finals in 2020, 2022 and 2023, while Dublin reached the showpiece in 2021 and 2024.

Offaly’s return to the Leinster senior hurling championship after a seven-year absence must also be noted, while Davy Fitzgerald will be looking to make a splash with Antrim.

The opening weekend fixtures are as follows: Wexford v Antrim, Dublin v Galway and Kilkenny v Galway.

How will this year go? Will we see new champions, or will Derek Lyng’s side win six on the spin? Let us know how you see it all unfolding.

Who will win the Leinster hurling championship?

