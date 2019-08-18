Tipp deadly duo Callanan and Bubbles combine for magical All-Ireland final goal

A SPECTACULAR SECOND-HALF surge saw Tipperary past Kilkenny as Liam Sheedy’s side were crowned 2019 All-Ireland hurling champions.

There were moments of magic aplenty, this goal in particular involving John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer and Seamus Callanan catching the eye.

After taking the game by the scruff of the neck, the Premier pounced for their third goal in the 42nd minute.

Captain Callanan gathered the ball on the right and showed superb vision to pick out Bubbles, who was in acres of space directly in front of goal, with a sublime cross-field pass.

O’Dwyer produced a stunning finish into the Hill 16 end to give Tipp an eight-point lead.

One to watch again and again:

Tipp all over Kilkenny as John O'Dwyer fires home in acres of space. The lead moves to eight points.



