Callum Brown kicking a goal for GWS Giants. 7AFL Twitter Page
Off the Mark

Derry's Callum Brown opens AFL season with stunning five goals

Callum Brown reached an All-Ireland semi-final with the Derry U20s in 2018.
1 hour ago

DERRY’S CALLUM BROWN has made a stunning start to the AFL season with GWS Giants with a career high of five goals against Collingwood.

The Sydney outfit earned some revenge for its preliminary final loss to Collingwood with a 32-point on Saturday, winning on a scoreline of 18.6 (114) to 11.16 (82) at Engie Stadium.

Brown played a starring role as he kicked five goals, including this boomer in the first quarter.

In the fourth quarter, he also squeezed this long-range effort between the posts from a difficult angle as he also finished the game with 11 disposals. 

Brown, who reached the 2018 All-Ireland U20 football semi-finals with Derry, moved Down Under as an 18-year-old after being spotted by scouts. He was awarded a one-year extension in 2022. Brown kicked two goals in a shock win over Geelong in just his second AFL match in 2021 before becoming a regular in the Giants’ side last year with 19 goals in 19 matches. 

Sinead Farrell
