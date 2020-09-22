BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 22 September 2020
Advertisement

Middlesbrough hand first professional contract to son of ex-Ireland midfielder Graham Kavanagh

Calum Kavanagh has penned a three-year deal with the side.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 6:57 PM
1 hour ago 2,362 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5212205
Calum Kavanagh has penned a three-year deal with the side.
Image: Middlesbrough FC website.
Calum Kavanagh has penned a three-year deal with the side.
Calum Kavanagh has penned a three-year deal with the side.
Image: Middlesbrough FC website.

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Calum Kavanagh has signed his first professional contract with Middlesbrough.

Calum, who is the son of former Ireland international Graham Kavanagh, signed for ‘Boro on a scholarship during the summer, and the striker been rewarded with a three-year professional contract.

His father Graham also played for Boro, and made 46 appearances for the side between 1991 and 1996.

The 17-year-old Kavanagh previously featured for the Middlesbrough U18s and now joins the club on a full-time basis, starting the season with a brace of goals in a 3-0 win at Leeds on the opening day of the new campaign.

“We’re delighted Calum has signed a professional contract,” said the club’s Academy manager Craig Liddle. 

“He’s shown great application and has a real good work ethic. He has a long way to go and a lot to learn, but this is another step on the ladder for him and his continued development.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie