Middlesbrough hand first professional contract to son of ex-Ireland midfielder Graham Kavanagh

Calum Kavanagh has penned a three-year deal with the side.

Calum Kavanagh has penned a three-year deal with the side.

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Calum Kavanagh has signed his first professional contract with Middlesbrough.

Calum, who is the son of former Ireland international Graham Kavanagh, signed for ‘Boro on a scholarship during the summer, and the striker been rewarded with a three-year professional contract.

His father Graham also played for Boro, and made 46 appearances for the side between 1991 and 1996.

The 17-year-old Kavanagh previously featured for the Middlesbrough U18s and now joins the club on a full-time basis, starting the season with a brace of goals in a 3-0 win at Leeds on the opening day of the new campaign.

“We’re delighted Calum has signed a professional contract,” said the club’s Academy manager Craig Liddle.

“He’s shown great application and has a real good work ethic. He has a long way to go and a lot to learn, but this is another step on the ladder for him and his continued development.”

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!