Middlesbrough sign son of ex-Ireland midfielder Graham Kavanagh on scholarship

16-year-old Calum Kavanagh was a regular in Boro’s U18s last season.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 14 Jul 2020, 5:21 PM
5 minutes ago 157 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5150060
Kavanagh signing on.
Image: Twitter/Middlesbrough FC
Kavanagh signing on.
Kavanagh signing on.
Image: Twitter/Middlesbrough FC

IRELAND UNDERAGE INTERNATIONAL Calum Kavanagh has signed scholarship forms with Middlesbrough, it was announced today.

The 16-year-old played regularly for Boro’s U18s last season and scored six goals for the club last season before it was cut short.

Calum, who is the son of former Ireland international Graham Kavanagh, is capped for the Boys in Green at U17 level and has one goal to his name.

Dubliner Graham joined the Teessiders from Home Farm in 1991 and spent five years there before joining Stoke City. The midfielder also had spells at Cardiff City, Wigan Athletic, Sunderland and Carlisle United.

With 16 Ireland caps to his name, he retired in 2011 and managed Carlisle for a period.

premier-league-soccer-coventry-city-v-middlesbrough Graham Kavanagh playing for Boro in 1996. Source: EMPICS Sport

